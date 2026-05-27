Liam Coen Knows Just How to Guide the Jaguars Through Stadium Renovation Schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are going to hit the road quite a bit in 2026. While that may present its own fair share of challenges, the Jaguars' message is clear: they do not care.

The Jaguars are set to play just six games at EverBank Stadium during the regular season, after playing two games in Duval for the preseason. This, of course, is due to the ongoing stadium renovations for the stadium of the future, which is set to debut in 2028.

Construction on the Northwest corner of EverBank Stadium continues with construction during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars are amongst the league leaders in air miles, will play a critical AFC South game in London instead of at home but frankly, they know none of it matters.

What will matter is how the Jaguars perform under the lights. That is when the Jaguars will need to be at their best, and that is why Liam Coen is the right coach to guide them through a year of adjustments.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen answers questions during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coen's Guidance

After a 13-4 season a year ago, the Jaguars will face a first-place schedule this season and have some difficult stretches. From Weeks 2-6, they play four playoff teams, and they have four tough road games over the second half of the season. Add in the fact that 11 games will be played away from Jacksonville in comparison to six true home games, and it would be a daunting set-up for any team.

Not Coen and the Jaguars, though. Coen and his squad showed the ability to bounce back from adversity and to show up when their backs were against the wall, and he is just the coach to lead them to the same path in 2026.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, April 20, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"And the way that we're going to go about is, man, we'll play any place, anytime, anywhere. That's got to be the mindset and for the games that we are at home, we need this city to continue to come out and support," Coen said on Tuesday after the team's first OTA practice.

"But we don't care who we're playing, what time it is, where it is, doesn't matter. We're going to attack this thing with a relentless pursuit.”

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talked about the upcoming NFL draft during the annual pre-draft luncheon press conference in the media room at the Miller Electric Center Thursday April 9, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coen certainly proved to have the goods for the Jaguars last season, both as a play-caller and as a leader and culture-builder of the franchise. He became the NFL’s first rookie head coach to win 13+ games after inheriting a team that won four or fewer games the season prior. The Jaguars' 13 wins were also the most wins by an AFC South team since 2009 and the second most in franchise history (14 in 1999).

But more importantly than that, Coen has already displayed that his message is getting across to the team. Trevor Lawrence echoed Coen's sentiments on Tuesday about being willing to play anyone, anywhere, and any time, and the entire roster has made a focus to not allow complacency to seep into the franchise.

“Yeah, new year, new team, everything about the way we're attacking this is fresh and there's a lot of things that we can lean into from last season in terms of just scheduling, operation, things like that. But the entire message is we're attacking this season with a relentless pursuit," Coen said.

Some franchises might struggle with the hurdles the Jaguars are facing, both in terms of the schedule and in terms of the pressure they are facing to repeat as AFC South champions. But Coen has already shown the ability to be one of the NFL's best coaches, and he is just the person to lead the Jaguars through an important 2026 season.