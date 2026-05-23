How Jaguars' Liam Coen and Trevor Lawrence Can Enter a Special Tier in 2026
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In the history of the Jacksonville Jaguars as a franchise, the team has still yet to achomplish a few thing. There have been no MVPs, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Years, and not yet a Lombardi Trophy.
But the Jaguars can seemingly check off one box that has evaded them since their inception as early as 2026: the elite QB/HC duo.
It is not as if the Jaguars have not had strong moments at both positions before, but Trevor Lawrence and Liam Coen on their own might go down as the standouts in the entire history of the franchise in each role. With another step taken forward, they can enter a special tier in 2026.
The Elite HC/QB Tier
It is not as if the Jaguars have not had encouraging moments in the QB/HC department. The relationship between a team's leader on the sidelines and its leader on the field is always critical, and there is a reason the greatest dynasties in the history of the sport have been defined by those relationships.
The Jaguars have never quite had a duo reach that elite level. Tom Coughlin and Mark Brunell won a ton of games together during the franchise's Golden Era, but never the big one. Jack Del Rio and David Garrard were solid. Then the Jaguars had misses at both quarterback and head coach until drafting Trevor Lawrence in 2021 and then seemingly finding an answer with Doug Pederson in 2022.
The duo won the franchise's second-ever AFC South title with a 9-8 season in 2022, just one year after the Jaguars were the worst team in the NFL under the regime of all-time nightmare head coach Urban Meyer. Lawrence and Pederson led the Jaguars to a frantic Wild Card comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers before taking the Kansas City Chiefs to the brink in a loss the following week.
2023 started off on a good note too, with the Jaguars getting out to an 8-3 start to make the duo 17-11 in their first 28 games together. Many hoped this would be a sign of things to come, but the Jaguars then went 1-5 down the final six weeks of the season and missed the playoffs.
Lawrence and Pederson never recovered as a duo, with Lawrence going 2-8 as a starter in 2024 as the Jaguars cratered. After starting 17-11, Lawrence and Pederson went 3-13 in their final 16 games together.
Pederson's firing after the 2024 season led to the Jaguars hiring Coen, who seemed to breathe new life into Lawrence's career. Lawrence got off to a slow start in 2025 as he adjusted to Coen's offense, but after a 5-4 start to the season the Jaguars won their final eight regular season games and finished 13-4 with the AFC South title.
Lawrence became an MVP finalist in the process, while Coen became a Coach of the Year finalist. The Jaguars didn't find playoff success, but they set the stage for what the 2026 season should be: a chance to join the NFL's top tier of HC/QB duos.
Lawrence's 2025 season saw him become a different quarterback entirely over the second-half ofthe season. He completed 341-of-560 passes for 4,007 yards and a career-high 29 passing touchdowns, the fifth most in the league. He also added nine rushing touchdowns, the second most in the NFL among quarterbacks, and his 38 total touchdowns set the franchise record for total touchdowns in a single season and were the third-most in the NFL
Coen got the best out of Lawrence last season. If he can do it again, then there is an argument to make for the Jaguars to go flying up the list of best duos at the top of a franchise. That list is currently led by a clear top-two in Super Bowl-winning duos in Sean McVay/Matthew Stafford and Andy Reid/Patrick Mahomes.
Mike Macdonald/Sam Darnold and Nick Sirianni/Jalen Hurts also have Super Bowl wins. Kyle Shanahan/Brock Purdy, Zac Taylor/Joe Burrow, and Mike Vrabel/Drake Maye have all made it to the Super Bowl stage as well. That sets a clear precedent for Lawrence and Coen to try to hit, though it is not one that is necessarily required.
Coach
QB
Sean McVay
Matthew Stafford
Andy Reid
Patrick Mahomes
Jim Harbaugh
Justin Herbert
Matt LaFleur
Jordan Love
Mike Macdonald
Sam Darnold
Kyle Shanahan
Brock Purdy
DeMeco Ryans
C.J. Stroud
Zac Taylor
Joe Burrow
Sean Payton
Bo Nix
Mike Vrabel
Drake Maye
Ben Johnson
Caleb Williams
Dan Campbell
Jared Goff
Brian Schottenheimer
Dak Prescott
Dan Quinn
Jayden Daniels
Nick Sirianni
Jalen Hurts
Shane Steichen
Daniel Jones
Todd Bowles
Baker Mayfield
Kellen Moore
Tyler Shough
Dave Canales
Bryce Young
If Lawrence can effectively take another step and stack together back-to-back years of top-level quarterback play, coupled with another double-digit win season, then the only thing Coen and Lawrence would be missing is playoff success. That is not something that even some of the best duos in the NFL have, which shows just how difficult it is to accomplish.
Jacksonville took a massive leap a year ago. If they can follow that up with a strong second season -- something they have struggled to do in past years -- then there will not be many argumens to make against Coen/Lawrence as one of the NFL's top duos.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley