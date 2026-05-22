5 Best Jaguars Home Games Ever Played Ahead of Stadium Renovations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Duval is going to look a lot different during the 2026 season. It is going to look even more different in the short years to come.

The Jaguars are set to play the final six regular-season (and final two preseason games ) in the franchise's original stadium this year. Renovations for the stadium of the future began last season but will majorly ramp up this year as the Jaguars see reduced seating as a result.

Then in 2027, the Jaguars will play their home games in Orlando before debuting the new stadium during the 2028 season. That means time is limited for the original house that Tom Coughlin, Tony Boselli, Jimmy Smith, Fred Taylor, and Mark Brunell built. So, what were the best moments in the stadium before its new era?

The Debut

Sep 3, 1995, 1998; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Tom Coughlin on the sideline against the Houston Oilers at Alltel Stadium. FILE PHOTO; Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

While the Jaguars lost the first-ever home game played in Jacksonville in a 10-3 loss to the Houston Oilers, you can not talk about the history of the stadium without mentioning its debut. This game was the culmination of years of dreaming and working toward making that dream a reality, and it officially kicked off the NFL in Northeast Florida.

Everything that has come to the Jaguars since then -- from the Golden Era days to today's team with Liam Coen and Trevor Lawrence -- started on that September day in 1995 at what was then called Alltel Stadium. The Jaguars have proud roots, and the roots for their home game memories has to start with the first kickoff.

2022 Wild Card vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Jan 14, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) celebrates quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) after a touchdown during the third quarter of a wild card game against the Los Angeles Chargers at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

For those who were sitting inside the stadium on that January night, it will be hard to ever forget the Jaguars-Los Angeles Chargers Wild Card game that turned into one of the best comebacks in NFL history. The Jaguars came back from a 27-0 hole to win 31-30 on a game-winning field goal, and this was one of the top moments of Trevor Lawrence's entire Jaguars career. It was one of the best atmospheres Duval has ever seen, and it all happened because the Jaguars got hot at the right time.

Had the Jaguars extended their playoff luck the next week against the Kansas City Chiefs, this win would have been even more special. For now, it is the lone playoff win on the resume of most of the Jaguars' roster and is where the Jaguars are trying now to get back to four years later. Things went downhill for this era after this game, but it was as memorable as any other game played at the stadium.

2017 Wild Card vs. Buffalo Bills

Jan 7, 2018; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Ben Koyack (83) celebrate scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card playoff football game at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

In terms of electric atmospheres, one can also not deny the Jaguars' 2017 Wild Card win over the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 7, 2018. A matchup between two teams that were new to playoff football, the Jaguars and Bills were tied 3-3 at halftime and it did not look like either offense was anywhere close to breaking through in the second-half.

The Jaguars ended up winning the game 10-3 after backup tight end Ben Koyack scored a short touchdown in the third-quarter, setting the Jaguars up for a massive Divisional Round game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers the next week. Had Myles Jack not been ruled down in the AFC Championship Game, perhaps this game would have been remembered as the start of a special run.

Morten Andersen's Miss in '96

Dec 22, 1996; Jacksonville, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Atlanta Falcons kicker Morten Andersen (5) in action against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Jacksonville Stadium. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

1996 was a special year for the Jaguars. After the franchise got their feet wet with the 1995 season, the Jaguars became a much-improved force in 1996 and were 8-7 entering a regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons. With a chance to go to the playoffs on the line, the Jaguars needed to knock down the Falcons to ensure they would get there.

The Falcons nearly stopped the Jaguars dead in their tracks, but they won the game 19-17 when Morten Andersen missed a 30-yard field goal with less than a minute remaining. The Jaguars went to the playoffs as the No. 5 seed and then racked up two playoff wins before advancing to their first AFC Championship game.

The Dolphins Blowout

Jan 15, 2000; Jacksonville, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Fred Taylor (28) in action against the Miami Dolphins during the 1999 AFC Divisional playoffs at Alltel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

You do not see many 62-7 games in the NFL. You really do not see many 62-7 playoff games. And you especially do not see many 62-7 playoff games that have Hall of Famers (Dan Marino ad Jimmy Johnson) at quarterback and head coach on the losing side. But that is exactly what happened when the Dolphins visited the Jaguars on Jan. 15, 2000 in the AFC Divisional round.

Fred Taylor's 90-yard touchdown run is arguably the most electric play in franchise history, and this game would be held in even higher esteem had the Jaguars taken care of business the next week against the Tennessee Titans. But for one afternoon in Duval, it felt like the Jaguars were bound to be Super Bowl champions.