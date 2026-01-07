Don't Count Liam Coen Out Just Yet

From the moment he was hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Liam Coen was doubted. As a first-time NFL coach with one successful season as an offensive coordinator, tasked with rebuilding one of the most tormented franchises in recent history, there was little optimism that he would be the one to turn the fortunes of this team around. That skepticism was only compounded after his introductory press conference, when he uttered his first "Duval" war cry, only with the wrong inflection.



When the Jaguars jumped out to a 4-1 record, there was doubt that they'd be able to keep it up. The offense still wasn't clicking the way fans had hoped. When they fell to 5-4, that was all that the outside world needed to write Coen and Jacksonville off. The Jags wouldn't lose another game for the rest of the season, clinching the AFC South at 13-4.



Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald react after the game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Liam Coen a real dark-horse for Coach of the Year



In one year, Liam Coen took the Jacksonville Jaguars from a team that won four games last season to division champs. Now, their focus has turned to the playoffs and a first-round matchup with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. It took nearly the entire campaign, but Coen and the Jags have won over nearly all of their skeptics.



And yet, despite the transformation he's incited in Duval, he's only third in FanDuel's 2025 NFL Coach of the Year odds, behind the New England Patriots' Mike Vrabel at -230 and the Seattle Seahawks' Mike Macdonald at +250. However, betting odds aren't conclusive, or else sportsbooks wouldn't still be taking wagers.



How is Liam Coen not the favorite to win coach of the year?



🔥Takes over a 4-win dumpster fire Jaguars

🔥 Flips them to 12-4 AFC South champs

🔓Unlocks Trevor Lawrence (35 TDs)



Coen is the only first year head coach in NFL history to take a team from 4 or fewer wins to 12+… pic.twitter.com/E90DLh0JNn — Fantasy Farmer (@TFFDudes) January 2, 2026

Macdonald's Seahawks won 14 games and earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but they were a 10-7 team just last year. Vrabel's Patriots also went 14-3 after going 4-13 last year before he arrived, but they were always expected to be competitive this season, bolstered by a decent roster and one of the weakest schedules in recent history. No one surpassed their preseason expectations more than Coen and his Jaguars.



At +750, Coen is definitely an underdog, but he's not out of the running. Among third-place candidates, he has by far the best chance at stealing his race. For example, Trevor Lawrence is third for the MVP award, but he's at a massive +30,000. The 50 AP voters had to submit their final ballots on Monday, January 5. We'll find out in February if they made the right choice with Coen.

Awards odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

