Liam Coen Reveals How Jaguars Will Prepare For Broncos' Bo Nix

JACKSONVILE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have their own surging quarterback who is taking big strides, but there is another they will have to turn their focus to this week.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen will have to prepare his team for an ascending opponent in Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix , and he spoke on Wednesday about the challenge he brings to the table.

The Jaguars have faced off against several mobile quarterbacks this season, and to varying degrees of success. Patrick Mahomes hurt the Jaguars with his legs, and Davis Mills obviously had a game-winning scramble against them.

But no quarterback the Jaguars have faced this season is as scramble-happy as Nix, who scrambles to open throwing windows at all three levels of the field. So, how will the Jaguars' defense prepare for Nix's rushing ability during their week of practice?

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs in the pocket during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“Yeah, [QB] Carter Bradley and Nick [QB Nick Mullens] will be able to help us out with that a little bit this week. And look, he's done a great job moving off his spot," Coen said on Wednesday.

"When he is playing on timing and rhythm, he's got a quick trigger, quick release, strong arm, and then so much of the off-schedule and him being able to escape, get out, remain a passer, but also hurt you with his legs if he does decide to take off. So, we've got to do a great job plastering running to the football, and also in the back end, we've got to make sure we are covering, competing and staying sticky throughout the echo of the whistle.”

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The reason why Nix's scrambling can cause such an issue for defenses is because it puts pressure on each level of the defense. The defensive front has to be disciplined with their rush lanes and ability to contain, defensive backs have to cover for longer periods of times, and linebackers can't afford to give Nix open windows in the middle of the field.

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“It's a combo. We watched it today, a bunch of clips of it this morning as a team, and how much in unison that is, and how much that does play a part," Coen said.

"I showed some clips of guys feeling like they had something covered or may have had him down or corralled and then the play's not over. It's definitely one of those things that's one of his best traits, is just going and being a football player, he is a coach's son who understands the game.”

