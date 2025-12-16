Turning the Jaguars' Focus to Critical Broncos Clash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are ready to turn the page to Week 16.

The Jaguars have an absolutely massive game with playoff implications on Sunday as they prepare for a road test against the Denver Broncos. And with Week 15 and the New York Jets officially in the rearview, today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast takes a look at the Broncos clash.

Watch today's episode below

The Jaguars are one of the NFL's hottest teams, and the Broncos' near three-month long winning streak is one of the only runs that is currently surpassing theirs. The Broncos have gutted out a number of impressive wins this season, coming up in big end-of-game moments and creating remarkable comebacks.

As a result, the Jaguars know that they will have to throw every punch they have. Each week is a big week for the Jaguars and their push for the playoffs, and this week is no different. A win here would arguably be the Jaguars' most impressive win of the season, even considering they have defeated several other playoff teams.

"That's a good football team. I've been following them and had a lot of crossover tape with those guys, have watched them execute at a high level from afar and defensively, do a really nice job. So, we know this is darn good opponent. Going on the road, I think Mile High is a really cool place to play and compete at," Coen said on Monday.

"You think about football, you think about going and playing a game like this. So, this is going to be a really good challenge for us. As you mentioned, there's a lot of similarities right now in some ways and being explosive. Their quarterback can run, he can throw it down the field and their defense has played at a really high level and it's a good solid special teams unit as well. So, I've always had a lot of respect for [Broncos Head Coach] Sean Payton.”

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) leaps to score a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have ensured that they never look too far ahead in any given week during their winning streak. They did not overlook the Tennessee Titans in favor of the Indianapolis Colts the next week, and they did not overlook the Jets last week despite knowing the Broncos were just around the corner.

Jacksonville has a lot to play for in Week 16, making it one of the most-anticipated regular-season games in recent franchise history.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) kicks the ball during the second quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

