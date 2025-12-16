How the Jaguars Can Clinch a Playoff Spot in Week 16

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The playoffs are near.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are sitting at 10-4 and certainly seem like a team fit for the playoffs in Liam Coen's first year as head coach. And in Week 16, there are four scenarios where they can clinch a playoff spot.

Scenario No. 1

Jaguars make the playoffs with ... JAX win + IND loss or tie

The first scenario is clear. The Jaguars hold everything in their own hands each week, and this week is no different. If the Jaguars defeat the Denver Broncos at Mile High, then Jacksonville will have a great shot to lock up a playoff spot with the Colts facing the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

The 49ers are fighting for a playoff spot in their own right, so they will certainly take the fight to the Colts and Phillip Rivers. If the Jaguars score their major win, they could get a big boost from the 49ers a day later.

Scenario No. 2

Jaguars make the playoffs with ... JAX win + HOU loss or tie

The Jaguars control their own destiny in this scenario again, but this one feels a lot less likely considering who the Texans are playing. The Texans face the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend in a game that truly does not feel like it will come anywhere close to being competitive. The Raiders have been woeful this season and their bottom-ranked offensive line is in trouble against the Texans' pass-rush.

Still, this goes right along with the first scenario. If the Jaguars can take care of business against a tough Broncos team, they will need just one other AFC South team to slip up. The Jaguars' playoff bid is, more than anything else, in their hands.

Scenario No. 3

Jaguars make the playoffs with ... JAX tie + IND loss

The odds of this one happening are, well, obviously not high. The Jaguars have never had a tied game in their entire history as a franchise; the only NFL team to do so and one of just eight who have not recorded a tie since the sudden death rule change in 1974. Never say never, of course, but the odds of a Jaguars tie are slim to none.

Scenario: No. 4

Jaguars make the playoffs with ... JAX tie + IND tie + HOU loss

This one is obviously a long-shot. The NFL has never had two ties in one day but hey, never say never.

