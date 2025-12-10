Why Liam Coen Won't Let Jaguars' Focus Compromise Vs. Jets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has done a splendid job through his first 13 games as a head coach, but he knows the work isn't done.

Watch Coen Discuss Below

Coen has repeatedly made an emphasis of the Jaguars keeping a mentality of having their focus never waver. The next game on the schedule is always the most important one. And this week, the Jaguars can't afford to be on anything but the New York Jets.

“Yeah, I think that's our jobs together, it’s any given Sunday in this league as we know," Coen said from the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday. "And so, we're not in a position to be thinking about anything else but today and having a great day of preparation and work and practice and get ready for third downs tonight. So that's got to be the focus.”

With the Jaguars sitting at 9-4 and seemingly having a nearly-punched ticket to the playoffs, their trajectory has been much different than that of the Jets and fellow first-year head coach Aaron Glenn. They have found more success in recent weeks, of course, but the Jaguars are set to be bigger favorites this week than any other point of their season.

For Coen, though, the Jaguars can't buy into that. They can't think about the Houston Texans, the Denver Broncos, or the AFC South race. They can only afford to keep their entire focus on the challenges the Jets will pose them.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Yeah, we just have no room for it at all. We're just not in a place where we can say that. When you're trying to improve as a team, and there's still a lot to continue to correct on tape, it allows us to keep coaching and to keep trying to improve as a team. Mature football teams don't let any of that creep into our minds and into our thought process. And so that's the message right now," Coen said.

The Jaguars have been underdogs all season long, and few had them getting as far as they have already gotten to this point. But Coen's next test is ensuring the Jaguars do not let the attention and the success get to their heads.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks with referee John Hussey (35), left, during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coen has done a terrific job of this so far. Now, he will have to make sure his team keeps the main thing the main thing once more as they look to continue their playoff push.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen stands on the field during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

