Jaguars' Liam Coen Shows Up At Important Pro Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars typically keep their top brass within the confines of Duval when it comes to the draft process, but there was an exception this week.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looked to be on hand at the Florida Gators pro day, marking the first time he has been documented at a pro day this offseason.

UF Pro Day

There are a lot of reasons why Coen would be on hand at the Gators' pro day. The most obvious ones have to do with Coen's connection to new Gators head coach Jon Sumrall, who coached at Kentucky when Coen was on the staff before his time as Jaguars head coach.

Coen mentioned Sumrall numerous times last year during the draft process when discussing third-round safety Caleb Ransaw, who played under Sumrall at Tulane. Coen pointed to their relationship as a selling point for the Ransaw selection, and it is not hard to see this dynamic once again being at play now that Sumrall is at Florida.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, left listens on the headset as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen call a play during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Yeah. I've got so much respect for Jon Sumrall as a coach, as a man, as a leader of people, of men, of players, of a building. He's got so much passion and competitiveness. He's a guy that's obviously been a defensive coach for a long time, but he sees the game through a big picture lens in all three phases," Coen said about Sumrall in December after he was hired by Florida.

"He understands good football, he can recruit his tail off. I bought his house in Lexington in 2021. Him and his family are just perfect fits. They are SEC all the way and I can't say enough good things about Summy. He's one of the guys I look up to actually in this profession have a lot of respect for. And any chance I get to talk to Summy, it'll be cool to have him here as a is a close by neighbor.”

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is also the fact the Jaguars are in close proximity to the Gators' campus. The Gators are the closest of the major Florida programs to the Jaguars, which has made for a natural relationship between the franchise and the school during the history of the team. The question now is whether the Jaguars will take their first Gator of the Coen era now or later.

There are some Florida names worth keeping an eye on, especially on defense. Expect for Coex and the Jaguars to continue to be a fixture in the swamp for years to come.