Liam Coen Throws Deserved Shot at Broncos' Sean Payton After Jaguars Win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Sean Payton lost to Liam Coen twice on Sunday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars took down the Denver Broncos with a 34-20 upset on Sunday, and the Broncos' haughty head coach had to eat his words post-game.

Coen Fires Back

Leading into the game, Payton made an extremely odd backhanded compliment of the Jaguars, noting that they have played well despite being a small-market team. The size of the market has rarely made a difference on the field on Sundays, and it is even rarer for an opposing head coach to mention market size in his evaluation of a team.

"As you look at them and you watch the tape, it’s a smaller market but you see a real good team," Payton oddly said.

never in my life heard a coach mention market size when talking about an upcoming opponent but go off Sean Payton. smh. pic.twitter.com/KNfQ9DY2rt — Jason Hamby (@Jason_Hamby14) December 18, 2025

Following the Jaguars' dominant win, though, Coen made his thoughts clear on Payton's comment.

"Just grateful that a small market team like us can come into a place like Mile High and get it done," Coen said.

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) meet after the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Coen and the Jaguars are now 2-0 after the opposing team gave them bulletin board material in the lead up to the game. This instance did not have the dramatics and the flair of the Coen-Robert Saleh dustup in Week 4, but it is clear that Coen and the Jaguars are aware of the constant disrespect sent their way. It is also clear that is has done nothing but help them.

To Coen's credit, though, he predicted this two weeks ago when he said the Jaguars would not get respect after they beat the Indianapolis Colts. He was right.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen stands on the field during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

"I don't know if we'll ever really get it. That's the beauty of it. It ain't coming. You know that. It's not. And that's the beauty of it. And that's totally fine," Coen said two weeks ago after one of the biggest regular-season wins in the history of the franchise.

"It's one of those things that I think the group right now -- Houston was good for us. I do believe that. The end of Houston was good for us. To know that each game is going to be a 60-minute football game and our mindset and mentality has to be that way. When you get into December and you're going to go play some really difficult games on the schedule coming up and every one counts. Trevor just said it. Every one is exactly the same, right now moving forward for us.

