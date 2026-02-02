Why the Jaguars Picked Perfect Draft to Trade Away 1st-Round Pick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are slated to have as busy of an offseason as ever.

The Jaguars were active last year under the new guidance of head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone, and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli. But the second year of a new regime often brings even more change than the first, and the expectation should be no different for the Jaguars.

But as a result of last year's draft day trade for Travis Hunter, those changtes will not involved a first-round pick in April's draft. The Jaguars of course could trade back into the first in some fashion since they have 11 picks at their disposal, but as of today their first selection in the draft is the No. 56 pick.

While not having a first-round pick is ever ideal, though, there are reasons to believe the Jaguars may have picked the perfect draft.

Weak Draft

Simply put, the 2026 NFL Draft looks incredibly weak at the top. Each May after the draft, the though amongst many is that the next class will be even better. That narrative is normally shredded by the time January and February roll around, and this year is no different.

Outside of Fernando Mendoza, who will go No. 1 overall barring a major shock, there are few other prospects considered locks to go within the first five picks. We had several last year with Hunter, Will Campbell, Abdul Carer, and even Mason Graham.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) yells as his is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Each of those players would be the top non-quarterback selected in the 2026 NFL Draft considering the true second-best player in this year's class, Caleb Downs, is a safety who might get bumped down due to positional value. And while Arvell Reese is an elite athlete, he is a bit of a tweener who never would have been drafted over Carter.

Go up and down the projections for the first round, and this narrative does not change. As one AFC Scout recently told Jaguars On SI, in this year's class a team could "draft the same kind of player in the 50s that they could at 25".

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Did the Jaguars plan the Hunter trade because they knew it would be a weak class? Maybe, but unlikely. And of course there is no argument to suggest the Jaguars are actually better off without a first-round pick. But if there was any draft to not have one, this might be it.

