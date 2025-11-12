Everything Jaguars' Liam Coen Had to Say About Travis Hunter's Surgery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spoke to the media on Wednesday to discuss Travos Hunter's season-ending surgery, and we were there for it all.
To watch Coen's comments, view below.
For a transcript of his comments on Hunter, read below.
Q: On WR/DB Travis Hunter’s season-ending surgery?
Coen: We shared yesterday on Travis's successful surgery and that he's out for the season. Yes, on the field for obvious reasons he'll be missed. But also, off the field, he’s got that presence, that confidence that is infectious. Fortunately, we won't lose that. Our team, our locker room will rally and continue to do so, and Travis will be right here in Jacksonville, rehabbing with us for the remainder. He's already back in town.
And he'll be able to get with these guys in the meetings and learning, studying and really diving into that as he goes through this process. I understand there's a lot of questions about if he'll remain a two-way player and all those kind of things. Guys, all of that is very premature. And at the end of the day, like every player on this roster, he'll be evaluated at the end of the season, and we'll be able to give him his three better, three best and the things that we need to continue to improve upon and the things we need to build on. But right now, our complete focus is on the Chargers and getting a much-needed win on Sunday.”
Q: On the benefit of seeing seven games of Hunter towards his offseason evaluation?
Coen: “Yeah, and then also looking at, okay, where do we need him most in more ways than others? So, I definitely think that the whole thing's been a learning experiment but getting to know the person has obviously been the most important thing. And the type of competitor, the way that he learns, the way that he competes, the way that he practices, that’s stuff that we've been able to gain valuable information on and be able to use moving forward and actually put into continued practice.”
Q: On if he expects Hunter to be the number one receiver and corner in the future?
Coen: “All that's very premature to answer at this point. You have a lot of confidence in the makeup, the person, the competitor, the athlete, the talent. Like I said to him, so many players have gone through minor setbacks for major comebacks and that's been the complete message to him.”
Q: On the initial thoughts for Hunter when learning he is out for the season?
Coen: “It's always that initial shock is, I'm sure, a challenge. And he's very fortunate to have a strong support group around him and got a lot of guys, a lot of people that care about him. So, I feel very confident that he will come through on the other side of this thing.”
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.