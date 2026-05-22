OTAs Should Be Just the Beginning for Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars' QB Room

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- With OTAs right around the corner, the Jacksonville Jaguars have questions to answer at every single position group -- even quarterback.

With Trevor Lawrence's development set to be one of the most important storylines facing the Jaguars entering OTAs, we take a dive into what the Jaguars' quarterback position looks like heading into next week.

The Locks

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talk while quarterback Nick Mullens listens during the Jaguar’s 12th NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence: After a slow start to the 2025 season, Trevor Lawrence turned up the head over the second half of the season. From Weeks 9-17, Lawrence ranked No. 5 in both EPA/Play and Success Rate. Go to his most productive stretch from Week 11 to Week 17 and he improved to No. 3 and No. 2 in each stat. He had the best year of his career, passing the 4,000-yard mark for the first time and setting a career-high in touchdown passes.

Nick Mullens: Brought along with Grant Udinski from the Minnesota Vikings, Mullens was not needed much last season. He only played 36 snaps, throwing just three passes in the process. His value comes off the field, serving as an extension of the coaching staff thanks to his knowledge of the scheme. He is entering a contract year, however, which creates the question of what to make of the backup quarterback role past 2026.

On the Bubble

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Joey Aguilar (17) throws the ball during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joey Aguilar: Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee this offseason, Joey Aguilar had a long and productive college career. He brings plenty of size, experience and arm talent to the table, though he will have to earn a role on the practice squad.

Carter Bradley: The son of former Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley, Carter Bradley served as the Jaguars' No. 3 quarterback for most of the 2025 season. This meant he had a place on the practice squad throughout the season that he may now have to battle Aguilar for.

The Biggest Question

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) between plays before an NFL scrimmage at EverBank Stadium Friday August 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What does Trevor Lawrence's next step look like?

Trevor Lawrence's next steps will determine what the ceiling of this franchise is. Lawrence has had brilliant stretches before, such as in 2022 and parts of 2023. But he has never quite followed up on those stretches with a true massive next step to break into the NFL's top tier of quarterbacks. With a healthy offseason and a returning coaching staff and supporting cast sans Travis Etienne, now is the time for Lawrence to take that step.

“Yeah, I think, when we get out on the grass specifically is that the expectation is, that he is kind of playing at the level in which he was towards the end of the season. From a footwork standpoint and ownership of the system, communication, cadence, overall command, and also throwing and catching the football," Coen said at the start of the offseason program.

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I think that that's something that is important for us to go take a next step as a receiving group, as a tight end group, running backs. Everybody that's involved in the pass game specifically. But for him, the leadership, the command, and also the way that he was throwing the football towards the end of the season, the expectation is that, hey, we pick up there and let's roll.”

What exactly does that develpment and improvement look like? That is a fair question to ask, especially after the hot streak he had at the end of the 2025 season. Lawrence can continue to improve in some key areas, such as limiting turnovers and efficiency on third-downs and in the red-zone. But he has all of the traits to do so, and there may not be a better chance for him to join the NFL's elite quarterback class.

Bold Prediction

Trevor Lawrence Sets Career Highs in TDs, Passing Yards

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates after a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

For as good as Lawrence has been since the Jaguars drafted him at No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, there are still a few numbers he hasn't quite hit. He managed to knock out some career-highs in this regard last season, but I think all of the ingredients are there for him to set even more this season. With another year in Coen's system, a strong supporting cast of pass-catchers and a running game that should improve, I think lawrence sets career highs in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

That would mean Lawrence would have to throw 30 touchdowns for the first time in his career. He threw a career-high 29 last year, and his career-high in passing yards is 4,113. I think Lawrence manages to smash both of those numbers this season.