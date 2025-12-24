Jaguars' Logan Cooke Earns Top Honor After Stellar Broncos Performance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Another week, another award for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A week after Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence won AFC Offensive Player of the Week, another weekly award has come home to Jacksonville as punter Logan Cooke was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 16.

Cooke's Big Week

The Jaguars dominated the Broncos from a field position perspective, and it was in large part because of the performance that Cooke had. The Jaguars' special teams unit has been terrific during the winning stretch, and that includes the level of play Cooke has put forth over the past two months for the red-hot Jaguars.

"Cooke pinned four of his six punts inside the 20-yard line, including two placed within the 10. Cooke’s 52.0 gross punt average led the AFC among players with multiple punts while his four punts inside the 20-yard line tied for the most in the NFL in Week 16," the Jaguars said. "The Broncos scored just three points on their six possessions following Cooke’s punts. He also held for K Cam Little who went 2-of-2 on field goal attempts and 4-of-4 on extra points."

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars punter Logan Cooke (9) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Since Cooke entered the NFL in 2018, he leads the league in net punting average (43.4) and punts inside the 10-yard line (93) while his 216 punts inside the 20-yard rank third. This is the first Special Teams Player of the Week honor of his career.

It marks the second time this season and the 31st time ever that a Jaguars player has won the award. Paired with QB Trevor Lawrence’s AFC Offensive Player of the Week award last week, it is the ninth time in franchise history that the Jaguars have won player of the week awards in consecutive weeks.

Jacksonville Jaguars punter Logan Cooke (9) punts during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have been on a roll, and their talented and physical punter has been a big part of it. Cooke and the special teams unit bring a winning edge to Liam Coen's squad, and it doesn't look like it is going to change anytime soon.

"I hope it keeps coming and look, they understand that we really only truly care about what's going on in our building and each other. It is a group, I mentioned this the other night, that cares about each other. They get along, the players, the staff, the coaches, we all get along pretty well," Coen said this week.

Jacksonville Jaguars punter Logan Cooke (9) enter the field with an American Flag during Salute to Service before the start of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"And yeah, we've gone through some stuff together, but the resilience, the ability to respond each week has been impressive. And I think that they know they're not going to get too much respect in general from the league. And so, look, these guys are competitive. They're competitive against each other and with each other, they're competitive with their peers that play on other teams and around the league. And so, I think that's ultimately what fuels them.”

