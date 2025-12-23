Jaguars vs. Broncos Fantasy Stats to Know Ahead of Championship

The Jacksonville Jaguars turned out to be a much more important team in the 2025 NFL season than anyone ever thought.

They're now 11-4 on the year, holding a one-game lead over the Houston Texans in the AFC South while positioned for a potential run at the No. 1 seed in the conference. Not only are the Jags legitimate playoff threats, but they're slated to host a playoff bout and could even have the first-round bye.



They've also proven to be vitally important to the 2025 fantasy season. There was hope that Head Coach Liam Coen could field a potent offense with this roster. That wasn't really the case to begin the year, but the Jaguars have been incredible, both in real life and fantasy, down the stretch. They were again in Week 16's dominant win over the Denver Broncos.

Jaguars' offense is more versatile than expected



Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) makes a touchdown catch against Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

1. Parker Washington - 27 slot snaps

The Jacksonville Jaguars knew they'd need an incredible offensive effort against the Denver Broncos. Their opponent boasts one of the top defenses in the NFL this season, featuring two shutdown cornerbacks in Pat Surtain II and Riley Moss. The Broncos were able to contain Jakobi Meyers and Brian Thomas Jr.

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) makes a catch against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

However, they didn't have the horses to limit Parker Washington, too. In Week 16, he grabbed six catches for 147 yards and a touchdown, with most of that production coming from the slot.

That was his highest workload there since Week 11's win over the Arizona Cardinals. Washington hasn't played the Indianapolis Colts yet this season, but I'm betting that he'll get plenty of opportunities from the slot for the fantasy championship, which might just make him a viable FLEX play.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) leaves the field following a game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

2. Brenton Strange - seven targets

Brenton Strange has been a reliable source of offense for the Jaguars this season when he's healthy. His dual threat as an outlet for Trevor Lawrence in the middle of the field, along with his run blocking, makes it difficult for opposing defenses to key in on him from down to down.

He's had a couple of stinkers this year from a fantasy perspective, but he's also had at least four targets and three catches in eight of his 10 games. That's a pretty decent floor for a tight end, especially with the state of the position down the stretch of this fantasy season. He's a decent play against the Colts in the title match.

To see if the Jaguars can show out in the fantasy championship, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.