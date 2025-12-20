Jaguars Mailbag on Broncos Battle, Offseason Plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Throughout the season, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.

You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguars On SI Twitter handle or by submitting them here.

In this week's Jaguars Mailbag, we take questions on the Denver Broncos, the impending offseason, and more questions facing the Jaguars.

Jaguars Mailbag

Q: What’s one move they have to make this offseason, no matter how this year ends?

A: Add a difference-maker at defensive tackle. That is easier said than done, but the Jaguars have simply not seen enough plays get made by the interior defensive line to this point in the season, and the Jaguars' interest in Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline shows they agree,

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Q: Is the ceiling for the Jaguars, realistically the Super Bowl, or have you identified any fatal flaws?

A: They of course have flaws; their offensive line struggles against top units, the pass-rush runs hot-and-cold, and the running game has fallen off a cliff in recent weeks. But the AFC is wide open because there is no clear elite team, which means the Jaguars are right in the mix. Everyone has flaws this season.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn greet after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: Can Coen keep the Jags focused with all the new hype

A: Yes. They have not had that issue all season, and I don't imagine it will start anytime soon.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the second quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Q: Does it make me a casual that I had no idea who Matt Dickerson was before Sunday?

A: Lol, no. He has been in the NFL since 2018 and made his first career start on Sunday. He has impressed them all season long, though.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Matt Dickerson (93) celebrates after a play against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Q: It seems Branson Combs has leaped over Yasir Abdullah on the depth chart, why do you think that is?

A: I would not read into it much after Yasir Abdullah had to go through a finger injury over the last few weeks. I think that is all that would be.

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Yasir Abdullah (56) looks on after a game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Q: Kris Richard is regarded as an excellent DB coach, and yet we didn’t see DB development like we are this year. Is it as simple as Camp’s scheme is so far superior to Nielsen’s?

A: Simply put, I and others were wrong about what Richard would bring to the defense. Camp's scheme is better, but so is the defensive coaching staff in general.

Q: Will Boselli or Gladstone get Executive of the Year nominations?

A: They should, but they will not. It is still the Jaguars and it is still the NFL.

Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone, left, and Tony Boselli, Jacksonville Jaguars Executive Vice President of football operations walk on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: The vibes on this offense feel like 2022. My question is about the supporting cast. Meyers, BTJ, Washington and Strange vs Kirk, M. Jones, Z. Jones and Engram. How much more threatening is the 2025 supporting cast?

A: I personally think the 2025 cast blows it out of the water talent wise. No disrespect to anyone on the 2022 squad, but it does not feel like Marvin Jones or Zay Jones would be in front of Parker Washington on a fair depth chart.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) stands on the field during pregame warmups against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Q: Jags have an unusually large number of good players with expiring contracts. How do you see the situation for each of the following players, and who do you think Gladstone & co. will prioritize? Greg Newsome, Devin Lloyd, Travis Etienne, Cole Van Lanen, Buster Brown?

A: I think there is a chance for each of these players to return on the right deal. Greg Newsome is seen as a strong scheme fit inside the building and the Jaguars likely believe he still has some untapped potential, while Buster Brown and Cole Van Lanen are each beloved by the franchise. It is hard seeing either of them not with the franchise.

The toughest questions are Lloyd and Etienne. If the Jaguars want to retain either of them, they will likely have to meet a high price. Whether the Jaguars retain them likely depends on if the Jaguars deem either replaceable.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes for yards against New York Jets safety Malachi Moore (27) during the third quarter of a NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: Are Broncos' DB's the best Trevor has faced this year?

A: They have the best individual player in Patrick Surtain II, but no. The Houston Texans had the best secondary.

Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Q: What is your feeling on Travon Walker? With the EDGE market going crazy recently, do you think Jags try to extend him this offseason? Or alternatively give him one more prove-it year or trade him?

A: They won't trade him. I know external outposts always try to make it seem like they may, but they will not. I expect Walker to play on his fifth-year option next year after an injury-filled season.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) and defensive end Travon Walker (44) pray before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: The Broncos signed a former Jags RB this week. Will he give away their whole offensive scheme??? Are we screwed?

A: No, and no.

Jacksonville Jaguars Executive Vice President of football operations Tony Boselli walks on the field before an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: Broncos are elite but what is their weakest link? ( guessing multiple tightend sets)

A: The numbers put it bluntly: it is the passing game. The Broncos' passing offense has had its moments, but it is their most inconsistent unit by far.

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws downfield during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

