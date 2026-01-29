Jaguars Dominate Important Free Agency List

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- To say the Jacksonville Jaguars have some big name free agents this offseason is an understatement.

The focus of the early phases of the Jaguars' offseason will be about how they approach free agency, and whether key pieces like Devin Lloyd and Travis Etienne will stick around.

In a recent ranking by ESPN of the top-50 free agents set to hit the market in 2026, the Jaguars are scattered all over the place. So, where do the Jaguars' big names land?

Travis Etienne

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr.

ESPN's Matt Bowen has Jaguars' running back Travis Etienne as the highest-ranked Jaguars player. Etienne is ranked at No. 18 and is the second-highest ranked running back on the list behind New York Jets running back Breece Hall. Etienne is ranked over names like Kenneth Walker, Javonte Williams, Rico Dowdle, and Kenneth Gainwell.

"Etienne looked more explosive in 2025, slashing through creases of daylight as a runner. His 26 rushes of 10 or more yards were tied for the 12th most in the NFL, and he's more than capable as a receiver out of the backfield (36 catches in 2025). He had 116 total yards and a touchdown in Jacksonville's wild-card loss to Buffalo," Bowen said.

Devin Lloyd

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd

Lloyd had a true breakout season for the Jaguars, finishing the year as a Pro Bowl alternate and a second-team All-Pro selection. Lloyd played at the level the Jaguars had always wanted to see and was one of the most important pieces to the Jaguars' resurgence on defense. Lloyd is ranked at No. 19, making him the second-highest ranked linebacker behind Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker.

"Lloyd's on-the-ball production increases his value heading into free agency. He had five interceptions on the season, returning one for a touchdown. He's a solid starter who flashed high-level ability this season," Bowen said.

Greg Newsome

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II

Finally, Newsome came into the picture and was ranked at No. 54. Newsome stepped up and played a key role for the Jaguars after the Tyson Campbell trade and is one of the two starting cornerbacks they have set to hit free agency.

"Newsome has only four career interceptions, but he has created on-ball production with 33 pass breakups over five seasons. He has the tools to match in man coverage, but he's at his best in zone schemes that allow him to play with backfield vision. Newsome was traded to the Jaguars from the Browns on Oct. 8," Bowen said.

