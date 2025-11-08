Jaguars Mailbag: Breaking Down FA Class, Jakobi Meyers Addition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Throughout the season, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
This week we take questions on the Texans , the 2025 season and more.
Q: Now that we are about halfway through the season, how would you rate James Gladstone’s first free agency class?
A: Probably a C. Jourdan Lewis was a great signing; as was Robert Hainsey and Chuma Edoga to a lesser degree. Otherwise, though, the Jaguars were probably expecting a bit more from most of their other signings.
Q: How is it possible to have so many pre-snap penalties every week this deep into the season? Will this ever be fixed?
A: As you all read in our training camp reports, this is an issue that has been there for some time. At this point, you have to put it a bit on coaching. I think the Jaguars have good coaches, so one would think they could fix this area eventually.
Q: Do you think having Edgar Bennett can help speed up Meyers’ onboarding and learning of the system?
A: I think this is a little overstated. It should help Meyers in terms of his acclimation to the roster and locker room and culture, but this offense is nothing like what the Raiders ran when Edgar Bennett coached him in Vegas.
Q: If we sign Jakobi to an extension and he scores 10 TDs, do the Falcons get our 2nd round pick?
A: Please give me peace.
Q: What do you think is the Jaguar’s plan for the middle of the DL for the remainder of the season? Definitely not enough push there to help our DEs.
A: I mean, the only plan is to hope the light comes on at some point. No reinforcements are coming. The Jaguars have it work with the players they have in the building. It is just an example of being unable to fill every hole in one offseason.
Do you expect to see more Bhayshul Tuten as the season progresses to help balance Etienne’s touches?
A: If Etienne keeps playing the way he did against the Raiders? No, I do not. Etienne has been the Jaguars' best player on offense this season.
After Newsome and Meyers trades, which is the main weakness in the current roster AND which injured players could return to the active roster?
A: You will see Brenton Strange and Eric Murray again, and soon. As for Travis Hunter, I truly do not have a feel for what his timeline is but I would assume the Jaguars would not see him again until, at the earliest, the very end of the season. Right now, the biggest weaknesses are along the defensive line and arguably at safety.
Should the Jags look at guys like Christian Wilkins and Justin Simmons?
A: When it comes to Wilkins, I do not think so. There has to be a reason that no other team has been even somewhat interested in his services this season, and that reason likely largely has to do with the injury that ended his Raiders tenure prematurely. As for Simmons, I think he would make more sense if the Jaguars were not going to get Eric Murray back in a few weeks.
Q: Are the trade values essentially a no lose situation? If they play great and get second contract then gave up nothing for starters. If they walk in free agency then we get comp picks back with basically same value. Assuming we are not big spender's next offseason.
A: I don't think so, because I am of the opinion that ever assuming you can use compensatory picks to recoup value is a dangerous game. I do not think the Jaguars roster is at the place where they can just avoid free agency, so I do not think comp picks are factored into the Jakobi Meyers move.
