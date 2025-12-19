3 Instant Observations on Jaguars Extending Jakobi Meyers

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the thick of the AFC playoff race as a 10-win team leading the AFC South over the Houston Texans as they look to score a massive road win this weekend against the Denver Broncos. This has exceeded the expectations toward the franchise heading into the season, and one of their biggest moves during it has paid off in a big way.

According to reports, the Jaguars agreed on a three-year contract extension with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers worth $60 million with $40 million guaranteed, securing one of their top playmakers long-term just six weeks after acquiring him from the Las Vegas Raiders.

It is massive news for Jacksonville as they have one less player to worry about in free agency this offseason. With that in mind, here are three instant observations on the franchise signing Meyers to an extension ahead of Sunday's game.

Meyers' presence on offense is invaluable

Just last week, offensive coordinator Grant Udinski spent a couple of minutes breaking down Meyers' game and why he provides a significant impact to the Jaguars' offense both as a pass-catcher and blocker. Meyers' reliable hands, outstanding hand-eye coordination, football acumen, and technique as both a route runner and blocker have been great attributes to the offense.

The former undrafted free agent in 2019 has quietly turned in an impressive career with the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, but has shone immensely in the face of offensive struggles by the Jaguars this season since his acquisition at the trade deadline. Meyers has been a top target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the last month and figures to be a key piece for the postseason push.

Jacksonville takes care of its own

The moves made by general manager James Gladstone in his first season in the role are a dramatic turnaround from his predecessor. Initially, the trade for Meyers was to help stabilize the inconsistency headed by head coach Liam Coen and his offense, but it has done much more than that since early November.

Signing Meyers to a long-term deal signals the team's willingness to extend and take care of their own ahead of free agency, with other critical playmakers on both sides of the ball in need of new contracts.

Meyers has become WR1 for Lawrence, Coen in 2025

Having Meyers as the top pass-catcher on the Jaguars' offense in Week 16 was not on my bingo card. Though circumstances have led to this point, including the season-ending knee injury to rookie sensation Travis Hunter, who figures to be a long-term asset in 2026, Meyers has been everything Coen and Lawrence have wanted and then some.

Make no mistake: Brian Thomas Jr. is the most talented pass-catcher in the locker room, but his early-season struggles with drops and nagging injuries have allowed Meyers to become a featured aspect of Jacksonville's offense, helping the team to a 5-1 record since his acquisition.

