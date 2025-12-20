1 Player Jaguars Should Re-sign Sooner Rather Than Later

The Jacksonville Jaguars made quick work of securing Jakobi Meyers' future in Duval. Just six games into his tenure with the team, General Manager James Gladstone and the rest of the brass inked their newest wide receiver to a new three-year, $30 million extension. The Jags have erased the one fear of trading for him, making their original deal with the Las Vegas Raiders look even more like a steal.



It's easy to see why Jacksonville was so confident in re-signing Meyers. He's made an immediate impact on this offense, leading to arguably a career stretch for quarterback Trevor Lawrence with him downfield. Jaguars fans were in jubilation at the news of the extension, and understandably so. However, this team has several other impending free agents to sift through.



Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) and defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) sack Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Dennis Gardeck should be on the list



One of the only points of pushback for the Jacksonville Jaguars' extension of Jakobi Meyers was the amount of capital they now have invested in wide receivers. They've spent their last two first-round picks at the position, taking Brian Thomas Jr. 23rd in 2024 and Travis Hunter Jr. at two last year. However, both of those players will be on their rookie-scale deals throughout Meyers' new contract, and $20 million AAV at the top of a team's payroll for wide receiver is relatively nothing.



Pass rusher is another story. Outside of quarterback, there might not be a more premium position than EDGE. Jacksonville knows this, which is why they have two former number-one picks there with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. They haven't been the only successful EDGEs with the Jaguars this year. Dennis Gardeck has been balling, just ask Head Coach Liam Coen:



Dennis Gardeck might be the best Edge 3 in the league pic.twitter.com/RMUoiQVgsD — SleeperJaguars (@SleeperJaguars) November 30, 2025

"He's savvy, slippery, but he is also violent. He takes blocks on, he whoops blocks at times, and he's relentless in his approach. The way that he kind of practices, the way that he plays is definitely something we appreciate, and I think some of those different body type edge rushers can be a little bit of a pain for some bigger guys. It's just a different type of player that's working edges on you, and he's relentless."



Gardeck is currently fifth among linebackers in pressures with 21 and has already tallied three sacks in a limited role. Pro Football Focus has him graded as the 24th-best pass rusher at his position. Jacksonville might want to lock him down as a depth piece before he finds out just how much money he could make on the open market.

