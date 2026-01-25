Jaguars Make Another Addition to Liam Coen’s Offensive Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Liam Coen has added a new face to his offensive coaching staff.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jaguars have hired Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line coach Brian Picucci, who Tampa Bay blocked the Jaguars from hiring a year previously.

New Addition

“Jacksonville Jaguars have hired Brian Picucci from Tampa Bay as their run game coordinator, per source,” Schefter said. “He and Jaguars HC Liam Coen worked together in Tampa in 2024 on an offense that finished third in total yards, fourth in points scored, and fourth in rushing.”

The Buccaneers promoted Picucci from assistant offensive line coach to offensive line coach last season when the Jaguars attempted to hire him to Coen’s staff. Picucci has deep ties with Coen, making him a natural selection for Coen’s staff.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars assistant offensive line coach/run game specialist Keli'i Kekuewa departed Coen’s staff last week after becoming the offensive line coach for Stanford. Picucci will now effectively take his place inside the Jaguars’ ranks,

Picucci was a part of UMass’ staff while Coen was a record-breaking quarterback for the school. Picucci then coached with Coen for the first time as a quality control coach with the Kentucky Wildcats in 2023, before joining Coen in Tampa Bay in 2024.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the second half against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

This is the first addition Coen and company have made to the Jaguars’ offensive staff this offseason. The Jaguars never had much of a chance to add Picucci to their staff last season since the Buccaneers kept most of their offensive staff once Coen left. But with a new coordinator in 2026, Tampa Bay has less reasons to keep coaches from joining Coen.

The Jaguars’ offensive line took big strides in 2025 after several previous years of poor play, especially in the running game. While the Jaguars’ running game was hit or miss at times down the stretch, they have a baseline foundation to build upon moving forward.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, left, and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]liam | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It remains to be seen if the Jaguars will be making any other additions to Coen’s staff moving forward, but it likely depends on the status of offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. If Udinski leaves, though, then the Jaguars can at least know that they have a key piece of their offensive line coaching staff now in place.

Now, it is time for Coen and the Jaguars to play the waiting game on the rest of their coaching staff. Then, they can march toward free agency and evaluating their roster.

