Jaguars' Anthony Campanile Gets First HC Interview Request

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen some compeititon step up for their coordinators this week, as expexted.

Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns put in an official request to speak with Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski . And on Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Miami Dolphins have put in an official request to speak to Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.

The Dolphins requested an interview with Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile for their head coaching job, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 14, 2026

Campanile and Miami

The Dolphins already have some key connections to Campanile after he was with the franchise from 2020-2023 as linebackers coach. Last week, the Dolphins reached an agreement with Green Bay Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan as general manager. Sullivan, of course, worked with Campanile with the Packers in 2024.

This is the first reported head coach interview for Campanile, who starred in his first year as Jaguars defensive coordinator. Campanile became a favorite amongst the locker room and fan base, and the Jaguars would certainly be better off if he came back to Jacksonville for a second season.

But after a first-place finish like the Jaguars had this season, then it will hardly be any surprise when teams want to speak to the coaches who helped make it happen. Even if it does not happen for Campanile and Udinski this year, it feels like a foregone conclusion that eventually the two will become geniune head coach options in the years to come.

Coen, though, has already begun preparing for that reality whenever the Jaguars have to truly face them.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile walks off the field to be interviewed by media members after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Yeah look, that's what you ultimately—it's hard to lose coaches. I saw Sean [Rams Head Coach Sean McVay] do it every single year. But it is what you want. At the end of the day, you do want to continue to grow the game, and you want to surround yourself with good people. And that's what we did try to do here," Coen said last week.

"You want those opportunities though for guys on your staff. It's hard. It's not something you look forward to having to ever replace. But I was really fortunate to be in that situation last year and you want to support those guys throughout that process, even though it might hurt you in the long run a little bit. It might hurt you in some ways, but that's why we're in this profession is to help guys get opportunities to grow this game to be able to do those things and you’ve got to keep hiring good people.”

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, left listens on the headset as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen call a play during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

