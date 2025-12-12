Why Jaguars’ On-Field Chemistry Is Turning Heads This Season

Through the first 14 weeks of the 2025 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are 9-4. The fans and the city are buzzing. They've been in similar spots before. Just two years ago, the Jaguars started out at 8-3. They'd go on to lose six of their next seven games and miss out on the playoffs at 9-8.



It's not impossible for Jacksonville to collapse in a similar manner this year. But there's something different about the Jaguars now, literally and figuratively. In actuality, this franchise endured an overhaul in the offseason, replacing its general manager, head coach, offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, and half of its roster. All the personnel changes have reinvigorated the soul of this team, too, though.



Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates with head coach Liam Coen after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jaguars have been re-energized



There wasn't a ton of confidence around the Jacksonville Jaguars' direction this offseason. Some optimism came with Liam Coen, due to his performance as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator in 2024, but he lost most of the goodwill with his infamous "DuvaaaAAAaaalll" in his introductory press conference. Outside of Coen's hiring, Jacksonville entrusted its franchise to a smorgasbord of unproven youngsters.



Fun fact: the likely starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Philip Rivers, is older than Coen, James Gladstone, Anthony Campanile, and Grant Udinski. Rivers was getting ready for middle school when Gladstone was born. He was playing junior varsity football when Udinski came out of the womb. Naturally, that inexperience can be met with skepticism.



Why do the @Jaguars lead the league in turnovers?



Look no further than their fiery DC Anthony Campanile 😳🗣️ pic.twitter.com/53v0LIjzkc — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) October 8, 2025

But the new perspectives and energy that this staff has brought have been invaluable for the Jaguars. This team isn't just winning and improving — they're having fun doing it. Joy and chemistry are more conducive to building a successful program than people realize, just ask Joe Burrow and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jacksonville media asked Anthony Campanile about how he's always visibly celebrating with his guys in elation after big plays:



"I can't help it, being Italian, that's tough (laughs). I grew up like that, man. The reality is we're like that all the time. It's kind of the way it is here. That's the way I was raised, and I mean that sincerely. I probably just interact with people like that a lot. But yeah, I love coaching these guys, and we definitely have a brotherhood on this team and in that room, in the unit room. They're hard guys not to enjoy being around. And they're really just a bunch of great dudes, and that's really kind of the culture here."

