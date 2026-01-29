The One Big-Money Free Agent the Jaguars Should Avoid

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a big chance to improve in March.

Each free agency cycle offers teams the chance to reshape their roster with talented and experienced veterans, pushing out the old and welcoming in the new. This year is set to offer the same chance to Jaguars general manager James Gladstone and his staff.

With that said, that doesn't mean there aren't some impressive free agents with enough red flags for the Jaguars to warrant staying away. We break down the biggest name the Jaguars should avoid below.

FA Danger

For these purposes, we will take a look at ESPN's ranking of the top-50 free agents for 2026 and only consider players in the first tier, so the top-10 or so.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are some names the Jaguars clearly have no use for such as George Pickens, Tyler Linderbaum, Braden Smith, Daniel Jones, Rasheed Walker, Alec Pierce, and Breece Hall. That leaves just a few other names to consider: Trey Hendrickson, Jalen Phillips, and Odafe Oweh, all edge rushers.

The Jaguars need more defensive line and pass-rush depth in general in 2026. The Jaguars failed to get much production from the interior defensive line in the pass-rush department over the second half of the season, and their third-best edge rusher behind Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker is a pending free agent in Dennis Gardeck.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But with that in mind, it sure seems like Hendrickson is one name the Jaguars should go ahead and let some other team play. He has been amongst the best defenders in the entire NFL over the last few seasons and gave the Jaguars fits in Week 2 in 2025. But he doesn't exactly have a profile of a player the Jaguars should target.

For starters, Hendrickson will demand one of the top contracts in the NFL since his deal with the Bengals is expiring. If it was a case where the Bengals were releasing him then perhaps the Jaguars would have some reason to explore a deal, but it isn't. Signing Hendrickson would completely alter the Jaguars' offseason in terms of the compensatory pick formula.

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates the win after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

But there are more significant reasons beyond that. Hendrickson is set to be 31 entering the 2026 season, which isn't uncommon considering the Jaguars signed free agents aged 31 (Eric Murray) and 30 (Jourdan Lewis) on the first day of free agency last season. But the Jaguars feel like they are in a position to go after players who will be entering their peak as opposed to be nearing the end of it.

Hendrickson, while an elite pass-rusher, has never been a great run defender. The Jaguars' scheme asks too much out of its defensive ends against the run to make some kind of concession there, especially when there are other options on the market who make sense.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates as time winds down in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. The Bengals begin the season with a 17-16 win over the Browns. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are also other pass-rushers who would give the Jaguars more flexibility. While the Jaguars have Walker as a movable chess piece who can make any front work in theory, the Jaguars would be better off with a pass-rusher who could slide inside at times as opposed to one who must remain on the edge.

Hendrickson is a great player. He has been for years and more than likely is going to continue to be. But the Jaguars can find better fits elsewhere when March comes along.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) during the second half at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

