Three Players Jaguars Must Keep This Offseason

The Jacksonville Jaguars enter a crucial offseason where they may have to replace both offensive and defensive coordinators, find a way to get themselves under the salary cap, and navigate the NFL Draft without a first-round selection. Coming off a 13-4, AFC South title season, the Jaguars are well-placed for the future under general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen.

The pieces of the roster are already in place with star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, an exciting group of pass-catchers, one of the best pass rush duos in Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen, and a secondary with intriguing young talents that could help lead the Jaguars back to the playoffs in 2026. However, they must keep these three players this offseason to return to their rightful place as AFC contenders.

Montaric Brown, cornerback

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) breaks up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First, it was supposed to be Tyson Campbell, then it was Greg Newsome II, before finally becoming Montaric Brown as the team's No. 1 cornerback on the roster. Brown's rise to power at the position was a clear evolution of his growth in the NFL as a fourth-year player from Arkansas and a former seventh-round draft choice.

Brown was easily the best cornerback on Jacksonville's team by the end of the season, showcasing great discipline and ball skills while being an excellent run supporter. If anything, Brown is a must-keep at an incredibly valuable position.

Brian Thomas Jr, wide receiver

I recently wrote about Thomas and why he shouldn't be traded or even considered for this offseason. If anything, Coen made is expoentially clear during the season ahead of the trade deadline that the second-year wide receiver would not be moved. Even Gladstone alluded to it during his press conference.

Yes, Thomas did have some fairly significant struggles and was outplayed for much of the season by Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington, but that does not mean you trade him at the first chance you get. Too often do teams get pulled into a lack of patience, and the Jaguars are doing it the right way with Thomas, hoping for a rebound in his third season as a must-keep for the offense.

Devin Lloyd, linebacker

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) celebrates a fumble recovery with cornerback Montaric Brown (30) during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first-time Pro Bowl and All-Pro linebacker is a pretty straightforward discussion when it comes to retention. He was arguably the best player on the Jaguars' defense in 2025, racking up five interceptions at a position that hardly garners the ball-hawk types. Lloyd should be paid handsomely by the Jaguars, or at least be given the franchise tag, as replacing him would be a tall task this offseason.

