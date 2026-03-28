One Defensive Tackle Target for Jaguars in Each Round of the Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Few positions have received as much attention for the Jaguars this offseason as the defensive tackle unit.

With 11 picks in next month's draft, general manager James Gladstone is widely expected to invest in the unit with rookie selections. But which ones make sense for the Jaguars in the six rounds they have picks in?

Round 2: Christen Miller, Georgia

Nov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) reacts after making a tackle against the Florida Gators at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Christen Miller has been mocked to the Jaguars a few times this draft process, even if several have him as a top-50 selection and projected to be off the board by the time the Jaguars are on the clock. But the draft is unpredictable if it is anything, and Miller could still be the jewel of the defensive tackle unit in the Jaguars' draft range. Miller is a strong run defender who still has upside as a pass-rusher, and he can also play multiple roles in the Jaguars' defensive front.

Round 3: Darrell Jackson Jr., FSU

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State defensive lineman Darrell Jackson (DL16) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A massive defender with a rare frame and length, Darrell Jackson may not have been the most productive defensive tackle over his college career, but he has traits to work with. If Anthony Campanile could get the best out of him, he could have a Pro Bowl-level ceiling. At worst, he could fit as a rotational run-defender.

Round 4: Zane Durant, Penn State

Dec 21, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Zane Durant (28) reacts after a defensive stop during the second half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

One of the best athletes at the entire position in this year's draft class, Zane Durant has a lot of traits the Jaguars are currently missing in the present version of their defensive line. Durant may lack size, but he is as athletic as they come and would give the Jaguars a player with a similar profile to Rams star Kobie Turner.

Round 5: Landon Robinson, Navy

Jan 2, 2026; Memphis, TN, USA; Navy Midshipmen defensive lineman Landon Robinson (96) reacts while holding the Liberty Bowl trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

One of the best stories of the draft is Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson. The Navy defensive tackle is undersized but he thrives as an upfield penetrator and would be able to give the Jaguars the athletic sparkplug they need in the middle of the defense.

Round 6: Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech

Texas Tech's Skyler Gill-Howard reacts to a sack against Arkansas-Pine Bluff during a non-conference football game, Saturday, August 30, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We have discussed Skyler Gill-Howard's name a few times for the Jaguars. He is undersized and lacks length so he may not be on some boards entirely, but he makes sense as a sub-package pass-rusher along the interior. He has great movement skills for the position and could be an interesting rotational option by this time in the draft.

Round 7: Bryson Eason, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive lineman Bryson Eason (20) pressures Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during a college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Oct. 18, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A unique defensive tackle who used to be a linebacker, Bryson Eason was a sixth-year senior who likely still has some upside as his development along the interior continues. He did not have much production, but he does have some athletic traits that are potentially worth developing, especially in the final round of the draft.