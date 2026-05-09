3 Predictions to Forecast Jaguars' Albert Regis' Rookie Season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have big expectations for rookie defensive tackle Albert Regis, and it is easy to see why.

Regis spent several years as a key cog in the middle of the Texas A&M defense, totaling 116 tackles (11 for loss), 10 passes defensed, 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble. It was due to those exposures that the Jaguars felt comfortable enough with Regis' talents to use the No. 81 pick on him, making him arguably the largest investment made in the defensive tackle room this offseason.

So how do we see Regis' season playing out in terms of his role, his impact and, of course, his numbers? We take a swing at projecting it all below.

The Usage

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle Albert Regis (17) celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Prediction: Regis Plays 37% of Defensive Snaps

The Jaguars saw Austin Johnson play about 13 snaps a game as the Jaguars' backup nose tackle, but I believe the Jaguars would give Regis a larger snap share each week. Regis has more upside as a run defender and is obviously a younger and more athletic option for the rotation behind DaVon Hamilton, who had a fantastic season for the Jaguars a year ago. Still, Hamilton has plenty of time left as the Jaguars' top nose tackle and will get most looks over Regis.

I also think Regis' lack of pass-rush production and traits may lead to him being an early-down player primarily. The Jaguars can certainly find value in that, considering the importance they place on stopping the run week in and week out, but Ruke Orhorhoro might play more than Regis, for example, because he can be utilized more so on passing downs.

Regis should play an important role for the Jaguars and their defensive line rotation, but his playing time will likely have him be closer to a role player than as a full-time starter. This could change in the future considering Hamilton is entering a contract season, but that is where things appear to stand of as of today.

The Statline

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Albert Regis (17) stops Missouri Tigers running back Marcus Carroll (9) in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Prediction: 17 tackles, three tackles for loss, two pass breakups, 1.0 sack

I think the fact that Regis is bound to be Hamilton's backup as a rookie is the biggest reason why these numbers might seem modest. With that in mind, these numbers do seem like they would be right in line for a rotational nose tackle, especially one who is entering their rookie season and stepping into an already-elite run defense.

Regis has more range than one would expect for most nose tackles, so I do think he can create a few plays behind the line of scrimmage. Hamilton had three tackles for loss as the Jaguars' primary nose tackle a year ago, but Regis has the ability to make more plays behind and up-and-down the line of scrimmage than Hamilton does thanks to his athletic ability.

Regis was terrific at deflecting passes at Texas A&M, and this trait very well could carry over to the NFL. I do have him getting one sack, which I think he will be due for thanks to his red-hot motor and his quickness. He should be able to be a useful piece for the Jaguars and Anthony Campanile when it comes to stunts up front, which could help him fall into a sack or two along the course of the season.

The Impact

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle Albert Regis (17) celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Prediction: Jaguars finish as a top 3 run defense

The Jaguars had the best run defense in the entire NFL last season, and there are not a lot of reasons to think that will change. There are four defensive linemen from that top-ranked run defense who are no longer on the roster, such as defensive ends Emmanuel Ogbah and Dawuane Smoot and defensive tackles Austin Johnson and Maason Smith.

Ogbah and Smoot will seemingly be replaced by Danny Striggow and likely fourth-round defensive end Wesley Williams, while Regis and Orhorhoro have now replaced Johnson and Smith. I believe that Regis especially will be able to perform well given the expectations the defense has to stop the run this season. It was his superpower in college, and no part of his projection indicates that will change in the NFL.

Will Regis be the MVP of the run defense like Hamilton was last season? Unlikely, but he should be able to give the Jaguars quality snaps while keeping Hamilton fresh. Regis has the traits to make an impact right away as a run-defender, and he has landed in the right defense to sharpen that part of his game.