7-Round Jaguars Mock Draft After First Week of Free Agency

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a quiet offseason to this point as they fight to navigate a tough salary cap situation and the loss of key starters in free agency. The lack of big moves, with their biggest being running back Chris Rodriguez on a two-year deal, signals the NFL Draft could be their destination to load up on talent.

General manager James Gladstone enters the remaining weeks of the draft process with a clear understanding of what the team needs and its philosophy and approach to the draft. This could mean an aggressive move if there is a player that Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen have a clear conviction for. With that in mind, let's fire up my latest mock draft following the first week of free agency.

Round 2, No. 43 overall (via Dolphins): Christen Miller, defensive tackle, Georgia Bulldogs

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) reacts after a defensive stop against the Austin Peay Governors in the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A sudden fall for the Bulldogs standout defensive lineman leads to an aggressive move from Gladstone for the second year in a row in the NFL Draft, sending No. 56 overall and No. 88 overall to the Miami Dolphins as the Jaguars move up 13 spots in the second round.

Miller is not talked about enough in this draft class. He is quick off the ball with natural leverage and ample power to win the point of attack in both phases. This is the type of player the Jaguars would love on their roster, especially in an aging defensive tackle room.

Round 3, No. 81 overall: Gracen Halton, defensive tackle, Oklahoma Sooners

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) gestures in the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family OK Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

A double-dip to begin this mock draft! I think back to what the Carolina Panthers did last year by doing the same thing in Day Two by taking pass rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen in consecutive picks, and Halton is the type of player worthy enough to double-dip at the position. Another quick player off the line of scrimmage, Halton is a pass-rush specialist from the three-technique who can penetrate the backfield relentlessly.

Round 3, No. 100 overall: Keyshaun Elliott, linebacker, Arizona State Sun Devils

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (LB07) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ironically, Elliott's play style reminds me a lot of Devin Lloyd. He provides blitzing capabilities with ample athleticism to match with his range, aggression downhill, and flashes in coverage, which he can provide for an NFL team in a rotational role early in his career before earning a starting role as the WILL defender

Round 4, No. 124 overall: Jack Endries, tight end, Texas Longhorns

Sep 13, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Jack Endries (88) walks off the field after a game against the Texas El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Jaguars re-signed Quintin Morris to provide depth at tight end, but insurance is needed with Brenton Strange entering a contract year and Hunter Long potentially on the roster bubble this offseason. Endries provides value in both phases and could be an intriguing Y player with blocking and pass-catching abilities.

Round 5, No. 162 overall: Julian Neal, cornerback, Arkansas Razorbacks

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas defensive back Julian Neal (DB24) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Even though Travis Hunter is playing on the defensive side of the ball full-time and Montaric Brown is returning on a three-year deal, the Jaguars must add depth and insurance at the position. Neal is an intriguing Day 3 player with great man abilities, physicality, and inside-out versatility. Gladstone and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile could be enticed to make a selection with him on the board.

Round 5, No. 164 overall: Jeremiah Wright, guard, Auburn Tigers

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (77) of Auburn blocks during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

If they were a Senior Bowl participant, they would certainly be on the Jaguars radar. Last year, seven of the team's eight draft choices were from this All-Star game, and Wright is an offensive lineman who could provide ample depth and developmental opportunities as Patrick Mekari enters his second year in Jacksonville. If you're a fan of guys who can anchor, play with leverage in both phases, and win with power and movement, this is your player.

Round 6, No. 202 overall: Mason Reiger, edge rusher, Wisconsin Badgers

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin defensive lineman Mason Reiger (DL58) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I'm shocked that Reiger is not getting more attention this draft cycle. Despite being undersized, this pass rusher is one every team should attempt to draft in Day Three, showcasing ample explosiveness, bend, and an impressive pass-rush arsenal that makes him a designated rush specialist and core depth player. Jacksonville needs depth at edge rusher, and Reiger would be a great choice.

Round 7, No. 233 overall: Josh Cameron, wide receiver, Baylor Bears

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baylor wideout Josh Cameron (WO14) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The developmental rounds have been kind for the Jaguars, as they got meaningful impacts from seventh-round choices LeQuint Allen and Jonah Monheim this past season. Cameron's size, ball skills, and quickness provide more depth at wide receiver for the Jaguars in what is already an incredibly talented room, giving the team insurance in case of a Brian Thomas Jr. trade or Parker Washington leaving for free agency in 2027.

Round 7, No. 240 overall: Taylen Green, quarterback, Arkansas Razorbacks

Jan 31, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American quarterback Taylen Green (10) of Arkansas throws the ball on the run during the second half of the 2026 Senior Bowl at University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

I'm not a fan of the conversations around moving Green to a different position. Let him earn a chance to compete on the quarterback depth chart with his athleticism and arm. The Jaguars should always attempt to draft a quarterback each offseason with the intention of development and possible value for future trade opportunities.

Round 7, No. 245 overall: Louis Moore, safety, Indiana Hoosiers

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana defensive back Louis Moore (DB41) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Moore is the definition of intangibly rich; he transferred from Indiana to Ole Miss for the 2024 season before transferring back to the Hoosiers and quickly became one of their top defensive backs with quality production, including five interceptions on the way to a National Championship. This would be a great depth selection and insurance for Eric Murray's future in Jacksonville.