Digging Into James Gladstone's LB Draft History, What it Means for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a big need at linebacker entering the next stages of the offseason. At least, it looks that way.

It remains to be seen exactly how big a hole the Jaguars consider the linebacker spot after the departure of Devin Lloyd in free agency. They have internal options in Ventrell Miller and Branson Combs, along with the ability to sign an outside free agent if they deem necessary.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I think we can look at our own that we still have, as people that can step in and have stepped in over the course of their rookie contracts in [LB] Ventrell Miller. He started multiple games at linebacker for us and did so even last year. Beyond that, [LB] Branson Combs, who as an undrafted college free agent found his mark on special teams and still has a lot of upside that can be built upon," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said earlier this month.

"Beyond that you look at the middle linebacker spot in Foye [LB Foyesade Oluokun] who's held that down for quite a few years and is the leader of that crew. It's really exciting to know that he can continue to evolve in that capacity with [LB] Jack Kiser right behind him."

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With 11 picks in next month's draft, it stands to reason whether the Jaguars invest draft ammo at the position. And if so, when?

As a result of Lloyd's departure, the Jaguars have been a popular destination for second-round linebackers in mock drafts. But what does Gladstone's history drafting at the position indicate to us about when the Jaguars might take a linebacker?

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LB Draft History

When I say "Gladstone's history", I of course mean linebackers selected during his time with the Los Angeles Rams (2016-2024) and his first year as Jaguars general manager. We are also only looking at players who were off-ball linebackers. "Outside linebackers" who rush the passer do not count.

Over the course of 10 drafts and 92 draft picks, Gladstone has been a part of seven off-ball linebackers being drafted. The Rams did not draft a linebacker in four of the drafts Gladstone was a part of, and linebackers took up just over 7% of the picks in that span. The seven linebackers are listed below.

James Gladstone's LB Draft History | PFR/CFR

Some immediate takeaways? Linebacker was not exactly seen as the most important position on the team. Gladstone has never been a part of a linebacker being drafted in the top-100, with only Ernest Jones being a pick on the first two days. Only three of the seven linebackers were taken in the top 1-50, and three of them were seventh-round picks.

The highest-drafted linebacker of the group, Ernest Jones, happens to be the best. He was also the youngest and had the least experience of the group, not exactly fitting the profile the Rams and Gladstone otherwise looked at.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With most of the other linebackers, the selections were older players with plenty of games under their belts. Jack Kiser set Notre Dame records for games played, while several other players were long-time starters at the position.

The linebackers also did not seem to have much rhyme and reason to them in terms of athletic testing. One did not test due an injury, while the best player on the list had the third-worst recorded RAS score of any of them.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manger James Gladstone speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

So with that in mind, it would indicate that the Jaguars taking a linebacker at No. 56 -- or with any of the four top-100 picks -- would be uncharacteristic of Gladstone. Perhaps with so many picks in that range things change this time around, but this could help us narrow down some names if the Jaguars stick to this trend.

So, who are some older linebacker prospects with extensive experience who are outside the top-100 conensus board? Here are a few names that check each box.

Arizona State LB Keyshaun Elliott

Oregon LB Bryce Boettcher