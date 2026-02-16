One Free Agency Prediction for Jaguars' Devin Lloyd

The Jacksonville Jaguars found a lot of success last season. The Jaguars achieved most of their goals in the first season under head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone. The Jaguars won the AFC South and won 13 games.

That was a shocker to many, as this was a team that was supposed to improve, but not a team that won the division and that many games. Coen and Gladstone put a great team together last offseason, and now they will look to keep it together.

Last season for Coen and Gladstone was all about getting a good roster for this franchise to be better. And they did that by getting to the playoffs. Now that there are bigger expectations for year two under these two, this offseason is different for both of them. Now, Coen and Gladstone will go into this offseason looking to keep a top free agent and bring him back next season, and keep their team as intact as possible. The Jaguars will have to figure it out.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen runs off the field before an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars top free agent is linebacker Devin Lloyd. Lloyd is also the top defensive free agent this offseason. He is going to have a lot of different suitors looking to add his talents to their team this offseason. It is going to be up to the Jaguars on how badly they want to get Lloyd back next season. Yes, it is possible, but there are going to be other teams going all in on Lloyd, and at the end of the day, Lloyd is going to have to make the decision that is best for him.

Greg Auman of FOX Sports released his top 100 free agent rankings. He had Lloyd in the top three, and here is where he predicts Lloyd would sign this offseason.

Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) participates in pregame player introductions against the Los Angeles Chargers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

3. Devin Lloyd, LB, Jaguars

"Lloyd, 27, broke out as the big-play leader of a ballhawking Jaguars defense, getting five interceptions, including a 99-yard pick-six off Patrick Mahomes.

Jacksonville is over the cap as it stands, but he would be an offseason priority — he's likely to get a deal that will pay him as one of the top five linebackers in the NFL, say at $18 million a year. The Jaguars were able to retain both coordinators after a huge turnaround in Liam Coen's first season, so keeping their defensive core intact would make sense, even at a decent cost here."

Prediction: Re-signs with Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) celebrates a fumble recovery with cornerback Montaric Brown (30) during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

