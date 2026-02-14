One Free Agent Prediction for Jaguars' Montaric Brown

For the Jacksonville Jaguars, it is all about building off of last season. Last season, for the Jaguars, it was a great season in what no one saw coming.

It all happened because the team bought in as soon as the team brought in Liam Coen as the head coach and James Gladstone as the general manager. They were both not shy about what they wanted to do in their first season with the Jaguars. They are here to win, and they proved that last season. 13 wins and winning the AFC South.

The Jaguars got to the playoffs but did not have the result they wanted. Now this offseason, the franchise will get back to work on improving this team and getting back to the playoffs next season and having a deeper run this time around.

Now comes the hard part for Gladstone and Coen. They will enter free agency for the first time, trying to retain players from last year's team. That is never an easy thing to do, and now they are challenged with that.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For any team, it is never easy to bring back the same players from the year before. The Jaguars might have to decide which players they want to bring back and which ones they would let go elsewhere. For the Jaguars, it's all about the fit. The right fit goes a long way for this team as we saw last season.

Greg Auman of FOX Sports released his free agent rankings. He is where he has one Jaguars cornerback in his rankings.

76. Montaric Brown, CB, Jaguars

Brown, 26, is a former seventh-round pick whose role in Jacksonville has increased with each season, such that he was Pro Football Focus' 26th-rated corner in 2025. The Jaguars have a young secondary, so Brown might be best served by signing elsewhere — he had two interceptions and 12 passes defensed last season. With luck, he'll make twice as much per season as he's totaled in his first four years in the league.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) runs with the ball while running drills during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ third mandatory minicamp Thursday June 12, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prediction: Re-signs with Jaguars

The Jaguars are set on one side of the defense with Travis Hunter at one cornerback position. Hunter will likely be the starting cornerback next season. Now it is the Jaguars' job to say who will be the next starting cornerback on the opposite side of Hunter. One thing is that the Jaguars will have their options on who they want to bring back or bring in.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

