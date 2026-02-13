Why One Jaguars' Free Agent Will Have Options in March

The Jacksonville Jaguars want to improve next season even after having one of the best seasons in their franchise's history. The Jaguars are coming off a 13-win season, and they are defending AFC South Champions. But the Jaguars are thinking about the big picture, and that is winning it all. Yes, the Jaguars have a Super Bowl window that has opened up after what they did last season. This team is going to enter the second season under head coach Liam Coen.

Under Coen, the Jaguars were one of the biggest surprises in the NFL last season. No one expected them to have the season that they had. Now, this offseason, the Jaguars want to get better and improve the areas that were not their strongest last season. The Jaguars will first have to look at their own guys and see which ones they want to bring back and which ones they will let walk in free agency. The Jaguars have a few good free agents this offseason.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of those free agents is cornerback Greg Newsome II. Newsome was a good player for the Jaguars last season and played well in defensive coordinator's Anthony Campanile's defense once he came over to Jacksonville. Newsome will be entering his sixth season in the NFL and will be a free agent for the first time in his career. Newsome would like to stay with the Jaguars, and they will likely have to make the decision on Newsome sooner or later.

NFL Reporter Greg Auman of Fox Sports has Greg Newsome as part of his top 100 free agents. Here is where he has him ranked and why he has him as a fit for the Atlanta Falcons.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) warms up before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

87. Greg Newsome, CB, Jaguars

Newsome, 25 , played on a fifth-year option in 2025 for the Browns and was traded to the Jaguars. He only has four career interceptions in five years in the league, but has inside-outside versatility, having played extensively both outside and in the slot. Jacksonville must decide between him and fellow free agent Montaric Brown or bringing back Jourdan Lewis opposite Travis Hunter. He's still likely to draw between $8-10 million in free agency.

The Jaguars would like to get better on the defensive side this offseason. Last season was their best showing on the defensive side in some time, but they know they could be an elite defense in this league. Now it is about getting the right players in the system, and Newsome will be better in year two with Campanile if the Jaguars re-sign him.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

