How Each Jaguars Rookie Will Actually Make an Impact in 2026 — and Where

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars added 10 new draft picks over the course of the 2026 NFL Draft, and there is a pathway and vision for each and every one of them.

But how can the Jaguars' latest rookie class make an impact as rookies? We take a look at the case of each pick and determine their best chances below.

Round 2, Pick No. 56: Texas A&M TE Nate Boerkircher

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) blocks Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

This one is fairly obvious. The Jaguars have made it clear all offseason long that they want to play more 12 and 13 personnel next season, and that is exactly what a tough-nosed tight end like Nate Boerkircher allows them to do. He has more passing game upside than his meager college production indicates, but it is the fact that his mere presence will allow the Jaguars to play in bigger tight end sets that will make an impact.

I do not expect much receiving production for Boerkircher early on in his career. There is no reason for him to be on the field over Brenton Strange in really any passing situation, which could limit his oppurtunities. But in terms of what he can do for the run game and for changing the makeup of the offense, I do believe an impact will be made.

Round 3, Pick No. 81: Texas A&M IDL Albert Regis

Nov 23, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Albert Regis (17) reacts after making a tackle against the Auburn Tigers in the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

While Albert Regis may not have had as much fanfare as his testing and film should have suggested during the draft process, he looks like he can be a quality add for the Jaguars as their backup nose tackle behind DaVon Hamilton. Regis has the ability to reset the line of scrimmage, has real range as a tackler, and has some untapped upside.

Austin Johnson served as Hamilton's backup last season and played nearly 200 snaps. That comes out to about a dozen snaps a game, which makes sense for Regis early on in his career. He has the potential to be Hamilton's long-term replacement, but this year he just needs to provide quality snaps in

Round 3, Pick No. 88: Oregon IOL Emmanuel Pregnon

Oregon offensive linemen Iapani Laloulu, left, and Emmanuel Pregnon line up as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Emmanuel Pregnon has the look of potentially being the best player the Jaguars drafted, there should be some patience. He has the starting experience to start right out of the gate as a rookie, but the Jaguars also have a good amount of depth at the position and do not need to rush Pregnon into the lineup sooner than he is ready for.

It remains to be seen how many snaps Pregnon will play as a rookie, but it is also fair to say that his time as a starter should come no later than the 2027 season. He will be a big piece of what the Jaguars do along the offensive line sooner tahn later.

Round 3, Pick No. 100: Maryland DB Jalen Huskey

Nov 16, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive back Jalen Huskey (22) celebrates during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The Jaguars already ran a high rate of three-safety looks a year ago, which means there is a path toward playing time for any of the Jaguars' safeties. With that said, Jalen Huskey will have to compete with experienced veterans like Eric Murray and Antonio Johnson and second-year safeties Caleb Ransaw and Rayuan Lane.

I do not expect a high snap count for Huskey early on; that seems like it will come later. With that said, it would not shock me to see him quickly become a standout special teamer thanks to his speed and aggressiveness.

"And obviously with Dewey (S Andrew Wingard) exiting, the PP (Personal Protector) role is one that we have to prioritize, and he certainly is going to be able to challenge for that spot, which is an extremely important role on punt and ensures that there doesn't end up being a critical down or a critical error in a moment that can flip games. So that'll certainly be one that he'll have the luxury of competing for," Gladstone said.

Round 4, Pick No. 119: Duke EDGE Wesley Williams

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive lineman Wesley Williams (DL62) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jaguars traded up in the fourth round to select Wesley Williams, and they clearly have a vision for him. The Jaguars have consistently mentioned the importance of run defense when it comes to finding edge defenders, and that is where I think Williams will make the biggest impact early on in his career.

The Jaguars have over 700 snaps to replace at defensive end, and Williams can certainly serve as an early-down edge setter to allow the Jaguars to keep Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen fresh for obvious passing downs.

"That dude gets after it. He's got the makeup that aligns with everything that we covet, and the fact that he's able to disrupt both the run and the pass is really a helpful piece to our cause because we don't want to be too one-dimensional defensively, and in particular we want to stop the run," Gladstone said after Day 3. "Knowing that he can do his part to disrupt, while at the same time maintain fundamentals and techniques, it's a really exciting piece."

Round 5, No. 164: Houston TE Tanner Koziol

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol (9) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

We talked about the addition of Boerkircher and why we believe the Jaguars are primed to play with more mutliple tight end sets. That also plays into Tanner Koziol and his chances to find the field early, though he does have a much different skill set than every other tight end on the roster. Unlike Boerkircher, Brenton Strange, and Quintin Morris, Koziol is not a blocker capable of playing in-line.

What Koziol can do, though, is serve as a potential mismatch in the slot. The Jaguars did not have a player like him on the roster before, and that fact alone should help him see the field sooner rather than later.

Round 6, No. 191: Baylor WR Josh Cameron

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I thought this was one of the best picks the Jaguars made over the course of the entire draft. Josh Cameron is someone we tied to the Jaguars in a number of mock drafts because he checked the boxes of red-zone value, size, and special teams versatility. Add in his blocking ability, and he could easily step into a Tim Patrick-like role on offense as well as be the Jaguars' new punt returner.

Cameron is a unique talent, but he is one who should give the Jaguars plenty of options when it comes to his deployment. Cameron needs some refinement, but he landed in a good spot with the Jaguars considering their need all offseason for a do-it-all backup receiver. I think he has more upside than adding Jake Bobo would have provided, too.

Round 6, No. 203: Stanford WR CJ Williams

Nov 22, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal wide receiver CJ Williams (3) catches a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

This one is tough. There are already four wide receivers who are guranteed to get snaps in Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, and Travis Hunter. Then the Jaguars also drafted Baylor wide receiver Josh Cameron with their selection before Williams, which would suggest he is also ahead of him on the pecking order ahead of training camp.

If Williams is going to create an impact as a rookie, it will probably have to come on special teams. The Jaguars have proven that if you cut your teeth on special teams then you can earn a shot elsewhereon the roster, and that is what he is goingto have to do.

"I think he fits the bill for a lot of the things that I have long appreciated in wide receiver play," Gladstone said about Williams. "With both the guys that we drafted at the position, they are extremely tough, extremely good blockers. They are extremely good at attacking the football. So really excited about both him and Josh [WR Josh Cameron] entering the fray.

Round 7, No. 233: Washington EDGE Zach Durfee

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies edge Zach Durfee (15) against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have over 700 snaps to replace at defensive end after Dawuane Smoot and Emmanuel Ogbah's contracts expired, and seventh-rounder Zach Durfee could use that to his advantage. It remains to be seen if the Jaguars will add any veteran pass-rushers, but until they do then they will have space on the roster for a player like Durfee.

The Jaguars are not exactly hurting for run defenders on the edge in Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Danny Striggow, and Wesley Williams. That means the Jaguars have a real use for a designated pass-rusher, which is what Durfee could bring the Jaguars as a rookie.

Round 7, No. 240: Middle Tennessee State LB Parker Hughes

Middle Tennessee linebacker Parker Hughes (9), and Middle Tennessee quarterback Nicholas Vattiato (11) greet players as they take to the field for the coin toss before the start of the football game between Middle Tennessee and Missouri State on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at MTSU. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The quickest path for seventh-round rookie Parker Hughes to make an impact as a rookie will be on special teams. He could certainly win a spot on the Jaguars' 53-man roster if he beats out Branson Combs, and it seems like the most likely scenario that happens is if Hughes' speed on special teams becomes too undeniable for the Jaguars not to keep him on the team.

"Obviously, the fact that he's somebody who can run very fast, find the football, track it down and get ball carriers on the ground is going to be really helpful to our cause," Gladstone said after Day 3.

"I've got to give our coaching staff, our scouting staff, who in collaboration monitor the undrafted college free agent landscape and prioritize guys at each position, there was a lot of heat from not only position coaches but also our special teams coaches and our scouting staff coming into the process that made sure that he was never an afterthought."