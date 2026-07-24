The One Starting Job the Jaguars Are Happy They Don't Have to Answer Today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- With so many key pieces from last year's playoff team returning to the Jacksonville Jaguars when training camp kicks off next week, there are not many obvious starting jobs on the line.

Running back is one clear spot where the Jaguars still have to find a clearly defined "starter", but the Jaguars at least appear to be high on their internal options with Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr.

But there is one position where the Jaguars could still use some time and a training camp emergence to happen, which means patience. That brings us to the linebacker position.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks after the Jaguars final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why the Jaguars Need Patience at LB

The Jaguars have certainly seemed to set up Ventrell Miller to be the likely starter at the linebacker spot across from Foyesade Oluokun this year, but it also does not seem to be entirely set in stone, either. Miller is actually entering a similar situation to Devin Lloyd's from the same time last year. Lloyd was the expected starter entering last year's training camp, but he still had to enter a true competition for the job and win it.

That battle, which involved Miller as his counterpart, even extended into Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers. In the season-opener last year, Lloyd played 22 snaps (34%), while Miller played 16 (25%). The next week in Cincinnati, Lloyd made a game-changing play with an interception in the middle of the field, and he then took the job and ran with it.

From that point on, Lloyd had the best season of his career and earned second-team All-Pro honors. He tied for the team lead with five interceptions and proved to be one of the biggest X-Factors in the Jaguars' push for a playoff bid. That didn't happen because the Jaguars proclaimed him to be the starter and just gave him the job. He instead was pushed to win it, and he came out better for it on the other side.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) celebrates a fumble recovery with cornerback Montaric Brown (30) during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The similarities to the situation that Miller is now in are clear. Miller is entering training camp with similar expectations as the projected starter, but he will have to fight for the job. The Jaguars drafted rookie linebacker Parker Hughes in the seventh-round, drafted Jack Kiser in the fourth-round a year ago, and have an emerging second-year player in former undrafted free agent Branson Combs.

“Ventrell's done I think a really good job to this point. There's a bunch of guys battling it out in that room right now," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said in June.

"But Ventrell did a good job for us last year and played a bunch for us. He's a really physical guy. I think one of the things that he brings to our defense is a physicality in the run game and having been around and had a few guys like that in the past, I think we’ve got a really good feel for how he fits in, how to use him and really try to play to his strengths within the defense.”

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In short, the Jaguars are high on Miller. He almost won a starting job a year ago, and it would be a bit of a surprise if he doesn't do so this year. But Miller will have to actually win it first, and he will have to do so over the course of training camp. As long as he does that, though, he will leave no question of whether he is ready to truly replace Lloyd or not.

The Jaguars were widely projected to pick a linebacker sometime early in the 2026 NFL Draft, but they selected nine players before they ever added one in April. The Jaguars actions and words have spoken about how they see the linebacker room taking shape, and it is now up to Miller to justify their offseason strategy,

But just because the duty will be Miller's to ensure the Jaguars still get strong play from the linebacker spot does not mean the Jaguars need the answer to be provided in July. Week 1 vs. the Cleveland Browns is when the Jaguars' course has to truly be set, and the first weeks of training camp are only the start of that timeline.

The Jaguars clearly have some confidence in their linebacker room and in their ability to develop the position. Defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile helped the Jaguars get a career year out of Lloyd, and Campanile has earned a reputation as one of the best linebacker developers in football. Now, it is Miller's turn, but only after some patience.