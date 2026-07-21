3 Training Camp Questions for Jaguars LBs: Ventrell Miller's Role

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have questions up and down the roster ahead of training camp next week, but perhaps no position has more questions than the linebacker room.

The Jaguars still have mainstay middle linebacker Foyesade Oluokun leading the room, but the unit is set to undergo a big change in the wake of Devin Lloyd leaving in free agency. For the first time since the 2021 season, the Jaguars will have a linebacker not named Lloyd in the Week 1 starting lineup, and training camp will determine just who that might be.

So, what are our biggest questions facing the Jaguars' linebacker room ahead of training camp? We break it down below.

What Will Ventrell Miller's Role Be?

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) walks off the field during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A fourth-year pro, Ventrell Miller has never opened a season as a starter for the Jaguars after they took him on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft. He missed his rookie season with injury before backing up Lloyd to start 2024, though he would make several starts over the course of the season as Lloyd and Oluokun dealt with injuries at different points.

After battling Lloyd for a starting role during last year's training camp, Miller is now in pole position to replace him. He will have to beat out ascending second-year linebacker Branson Combs, but all signs point to Miller entering Week 1 with the most significant role of his entire career. Considering Miller is entering a contract season, the timing could not be better for him to be thrust into the starting lineup ... as long as he wins the job.

Who Wins the Backup Job Behind Dennis Gardeck?

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jalen McLeod (35) sprints during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars are set to have an interesting battle on their hands at the strong side linebacker spot. Dennis Gardeck is the unquestioned starter at the spot entering 2026, but the Jaguars are always looking for more potential pass-rush depth. After injuries limited the battle for the spot last year, the stage is now set for it to commence in this year's camp.

Jalen McLeod was a Day 3 pick last year who the Jaguars had genuine excitement over, but injuries over the course of training camp prevented him from appearing in a game. He flashed the pass-rush traits in the offseason program that made the Jaguars so interested in him to begin with, and now is time for him to battle for a spot on the roster.

The player he will be battling is former 2023 pick Yasir Abdullah, who is entering a contract year for the Jaguars after a few years specializing on special teams. Abdullah has become one of the best special teams players on the entire roster, which will of course make him a tough out for McLeod.

Can Parker Hughes Make the 53-Man Roster?

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jack Kiser (54) and linebacker Parker Hughes (53) drill during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The final pick of the Jaguars' 2026 draft class, Parker Hughes is one of the few rookies in the Jaguars' 10-player draft class who might have some hurdles to clear to make the roster. Hughes has several players in front of him on the linebacker depth chart, including several different second-year linebackers who took big steps this offseason.

Hughes has the traits to be a special teams demon in the event he does make the roster, but he will have to really prove himself over the course of training camp to make that happen. Time will soon tell whether he is able to pull it off, or whether he has to spend a year on the practice squad first like Branson Combs did last season.