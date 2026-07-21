Ranking Every Jaguars Position Group Entering Training Camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a roster that is built to win in 2026, and the expectation can't be any different come training camp.

But what exactly makes the Jaguars a winning roster? What gives them an edge moving into next week's training camp and into Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns?

To answer that question, we take a look at each position group on the Jaguars' roster and rank them from best to worst, starting with ...

WR

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) tosses the ball during the first day of an NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at EverBank Stadiumâ€™s Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The strongest position group on the Jaguars' roster is undoubtedly the wide receiver room, which is headlined by Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, and Travis Hunter. The Jaguars might have one of the best receiver rooms in the entire history of the franchise in 2026, and the fact we have yet to see all four of these players share the field is one reason the idea of the Jaguars' passing game is so exciting in 2026.

Between Thomas, Hunter and rookie receivers Josh Cameron and CJ Williams, each of whom stood out at times over the course of the offseason program, the Jaguars have several recent draft picks to keep this room a strength for years to come. Washington is in a contract year, but all expectations are for him to sign an extension before 2027.

QB

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes during the Jaguars final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trevor Lawrence is the sole reason the Jaguars' quarterback position ranks this high, and it would be ranked No. 1 by that same consideration if not for the Jaguars having a top-notch wide receiver room. Lawrence has redefined the expectation and standard of the quarterback position in Jacksonville, and he has done so at a consistent rate since being drafted in 2021.

The Jaguars do not have much in terms of pure quarterback depth behind Lawrence, though backup quarterback Nick Mullens is just about the average level of backup quarterback play in the NFL. It is Lawrence who helps the quarterbacks land at No. 2, however.

EDGE

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44), left, and defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) talk during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The reason I am putting the Jaguars' edge group a bit higher on this list than I have done in past exercises is because I am starting to wonder if we overrate true depth and underrate frontline talent. It is true that the Jaguars do not have much experience depth behind Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, but how much does that actually matter when you have a defensive end duo of that caliber?

Behind them, the Jaguars also have a pair of second-year defensive ends in Danny Striggow and B.J. Green who might be flying under the radar. If each takes a step in their second seasons, then the consensus about the overall depth of the Jaguars' room could change. The same could be said if the Jaguars get early returns from Wesley Williams or seventh-round sleeper Zach Durfee.

CB

From left, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive pass game coordinator Mathieu Araujo talks with cornerback Montaric Brown (1) as cornerback Jarrian Jones (4) runs along during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Travis Hunter is the headliner of the Jaguars' cornerback room, and he has the talent to propel this unit to near the top of the list in a year. There is still a limited sample size, for now, for Hunter at cornerback, but all signs point to him becoming a top cornerback. If he is able to meet that potential, then the cornerback room could be loaded moving forward thanks to its depth.

Around Hunter, the Jaguars have Mr. Reliable in Montaric Brown, a strong veteran in Jourdan Lewis, and third-year cornerback Jarrian Jones, who is one of the most underrated players on the entire roster. That is a strong room for the Jaguars to enter the 2026 season with, especially when you consider the improvements they hope to make in the secondary.

S

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) and safety Antonio Johnson (6) drill during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is one room I am perhaps underrating, though it is not due to a lack of faith in their talent. I believe the Jaguars' safety room could be one of the breakout units on Anthony Campanile's defense this season, but there is the question of whether it is as strong of a room as the position groups in front of it since they each have at least one blue-chip talent.

Perhaps, of course, Antonio Johnson becomes that blue-chip talent in the safety room and is the most important piece of what the Jaguars do at the position moving forward. There is always the chance of Caleb Ransaw becoming a breakout name in the secondary after he missed his rookie season with a foot injury.

OL

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) looks on during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' offensive line certainly has some talent, and right tackle Anton Harrison has the chance to establish himself as one of the top right tackles in football in 2026. In fact, there really isn't even a big weak spot along the offensive line. They even have a ready-made Week 1 left tackle in Walker Little if they need one, giving them insurance for Cole Van Lanen that few teams would be able to have.

With that said, there are not a lot of needle-movers in this unit outside of Harrison. If top-100 picks Wyatt Milum and Emmanuel Pregnon reach their potential, then the Jaguars could see this group take a big leap in the next few years. Chances are, we will have to wait to see that happen.

RB

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs with the ball during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have some unproven talent at running back, but they are not lacking for explosiveness. Bhayshul Tuten was one of the most explosive and exciting running back prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class, and his numbers from his rookie year likely would have looked even better had he not been placed in the short-yardage role.

Also aiding the Jaguars' backfield in the post-Travis Etienne era is free agent running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., who has been one of the most consistently efficient running backs in football over the last few seasons. Third-down back and pass-protection specialist LeQuint Allen can't be forgotten, either.

TE

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tanner Koziol (89) runs the ball during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brenton Strange is probably the most underrated tight end in football, and he alone almost helped the tight end room rank higher. But outside of Strange, there is a real lack of experience and production at the position that has the tight end room looking like a potential question mark more than a strength, at least for now.

If Nate Boerkicher justifies the Jaguars' investement in him and fifth round tight end Tanner Koziol is able to continue to flash his pass-catching traits, this room could be on the rise in a big way for years to come. But for right now, those are a few too many if's to rely on.

IDL

Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) runs drills during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' defensive tackle room, for my money, got better this offseason. I think if you just compare the tradeoff in former defensive tackles Maason Smith and Austin Johnson to new additions Albert Regis and Ruke Orhorhoro, then it is a pretty easy argument to make that the Jaguars' defensive tackle room has more talent and upside than it did a year ago.

With that said, there is a lack of a game-changing impact player in the room. Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton are good veterans, but there is a reason the Jaguars were rumored to be in the Quinnen Williams race a year ago.

LB

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) works a drill during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the Jaguars' linebacker room comes in last, it is worth pointing out that this is not meant to condem the room. It is instead facing the reality that, outside of Foyesade Oluokun, we have just not seen that much football played by the rest of the Jaguars' linebacker unit. Oluokun is an underrated player, but he is doing some heavy lifting here alongside Dennis Gardeck.

Branson Combs was an offseason standout, Ventrell Miller is expected to replace Devin Lloyd, and Jack Kiser, Jalen McLeod and Parker Hughes were recent draft picks. But until we see them take the field and produce for the Jaguars, it is tough to say they should rank any higher than this spot.