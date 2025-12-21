Jaguars @ Broncos Week 16 Live Game Thread

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going on the road to take on the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium. This matchup might be the most impactful and highly anticipated game of Week 16, featuring two of the heavyweights in the AFC going head-to-head. Either the Jaguars' five-game win streak will end, or the Broncos' will after 11 straight victories.

This is also a clash between two of the most underrated teams in the NFL this season. The Broncos have continually been doubted due to some way-too-narrow victories over bottom-feeders in extremely low-scoring affairs, while the Jaguars just haven't earned the trust of the public outside of Duval. Whoever emerges triumphant in this one could cement their status as legitimate contenders this year.

Oct 30, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws the ball against the Denver Broncos during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. The Broncos defeated the Jaguars 21-17. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What's at stake for the Jaguars

At 10-4, the Jacksonville Jaguars are in great shape and practically a lock to make the playoffs. After Denver, they have rematches with the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans left on the schedule, two games that they should win, considering how handily they handled the first legs of those season series.

However, the Jaguars should view this upcoming bout with the Denver Broncos as a must-win. Pulling off the upset at Mile High Stadium would essentially clinch the AFC South for Jacksonville, ensuring that they maintain their one-game lead over the Houston Texans. On the same day, Houston will take on the lowly Las Vegas Raiders. If the Jaguars lose to the Broncos, there's a good chance that the Texans will vault past them in the standings. On the other hand, defeating Denver opens the door for Jacksonville to climb into the No. 1 seed in the conference and earn the first-round bye.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) returns a kickoff against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Injury report sides with Jacksonville

The Jaguars are getting healthier at the perfect time for this playoff push and any subsequent postseason run they might go on. Jacksonville recently got back key players like Walker Little, Travon Walker, Eric Murray, and Jourdan Lewis. They do have a few notable injuries to deal with against the Broncos, though. Rookie running back Bhayshul Tuten is out with a finger issue, while first-year EDGE Danny Striggow will be unavailable with an ankle sprain.

Denver will be without a couple of starters in Week 16. J.K. Dobbins went out for the season a little while back, while safety Brandon Jones is still working his way back from IR. The Broncos will also be missing two rotational linebackers in Justin Strnad and Karene Reid. Starting left guard Ben Powers is questionable for the contest. Be sure to keep up with this page for all our live game updates.

