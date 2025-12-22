Duval Relishes in Jaguars' Monster Win Over Broncos
The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to prove the doubters wrong. Ahead of their Week 16 matchup with the Denver Broncos, FS1's Kevin Wildes felt the need to tell the world, while also speaking for the American public, that he and the rest of the country don't care about the Jags.
Well, they might not care about this team, but it's time they start fearing Head Coach Liam Coen and his red-hot squad.
The Jaguars marched into Mile High Stadium and came away with a resounding 34-20 upset victory over the Broncos. Jacksonville extended its win streak to six games, maintained its lead over the Houston Texans in the AFC South, and put itself into position to potentially earn the No. 1 seed in the conference and the first-round bye. The fans couldn't be happier.
Jaguars absolutely dominated
The Jacksonville Jaguars came into this game as slight underdogs against the Denver Broncos. The playoffs were an inevitability for both teams, but neither was viewed in the upper echelon of contenders, largely due to the lack of belief in their respective quarterbacks. While the Jaguars were able to mostly shut down Bo Nix, Trevor Lawrence continued his breakout with another incredible performance.
He finished with 279 yards and three touchdowns on 23-of-36 passing, overcoming one of the toughest road environments in the NFL to play a clean game and lead his team to victory. He added another 20 yards rushing and a score on six carries for good measure.
Lawrence had to spread it around today, with Vance Joseph and the Broncos' secondary mostly locking down his top targets in Jakobi Meyers and Brian Thomas Jr. T-Law found seven different receivers in this one, but Parker Washington came up biggest for the Jaguars, reeling in six catches for 145 yards and a touchdown.
While Jacksonville's offense was the most impressive unit in this game, practically abusing Denver's elite defense, the Jaguars were excellent on the other side of the ball, too. Nix threw for over 350 yards, but he took 47 attempts to get there. The Jags' defense also notched two takeaways, while forcing two turnovers on downs.
The game ended on a sour note for football fans everywhere. On one of the last plays of the game, Nix found Pat Bryant on a deep crosser, but Montaric Brown immediately blew up the receiver. The referees ruled it a good, clean hit, but Bryant had to be carted off the field.
