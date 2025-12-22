Duval Relishes in Jaguars' Monster Win Over Broncos

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to prove the doubters wrong. Ahead of their Week 16 matchup with the Denver Broncos, FS1's Kevin Wildes felt the need to tell the world, while also speaking for the American public, that he and the rest of the country don't care about the Jags.

Well, they might not care about this team, but it's time they start fearing Head Coach Liam Coen and his red-hot squad.

The Jaguars marched into Mile High Stadium and came away with a resounding 34-20 upset victory over the Broncos. Jacksonville extended its win streak to six games, maintained its lead over the Houston Texans in the AFC South, and put itself into position to potentially earn the No. 1 seed in the conference and the first-round bye. The fans couldn't be happier.



Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) reacts after making a touchdown catch against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jaguars absolutely dominated



The Jacksonville Jaguars came into this game as slight underdogs against the Denver Broncos. The playoffs were an inevitability for both teams, but neither was viewed in the upper echelon of contenders, largely due to the lack of belief in their respective quarterbacks. While the Jaguars were able to mostly shut down Bo Nix, Trevor Lawrence continued his breakout with another incredible performance.



I know @kevinwildes thinks America doesn’t care… but Trevor Lawrence 🤴 has been absolutely balling for a month now.



Great one unfolding in Denver. — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 21, 2025

He finished with 279 yards and three touchdowns on 23-of-36 passing, overcoming one of the toughest road environments in the NFL to play a clean game and lead his team to victory. He added another 20 yards rushing and a score on six carries for good measure.



Trevor Lawrence seeing the “best defense in the league” pic.twitter.com/dfTVqZZIx4 — med (@med_904) December 22, 2025

Trevor Lawrence in his last 4 games



76/125

1,194 total yards

14 TD’s

0 INT’s

4-0 record



Now 11-4 record for the season



The apologies need be as loud as the continuous hate and disrespect pic.twitter.com/WNZDJz95Ms — Darien (ChillTakes) (@chilltakes_) December 22, 2025

Trevor Lawrence since the Jaguars bye week pic.twitter.com/4S6gk6Jrbz — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) December 21, 2025

Lawrence had to spread it around today, with Vance Joseph and the Broncos' secondary mostly locking down his top targets in Jakobi Meyers and Brian Thomas Jr. T-Law found seven different receivers in this one, but Parker Washington came up biggest for the Jaguars, reeling in six catches for 145 yards and a touchdown.



I’ve seen enough. Parker Washington is the 2025 MVP — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 21, 2025

Trevor Lawrence to Parker Washington for the TD!



JAXvsDEN on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/cHFgVwot0m — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

Parker Washington is playing like a top WR this season pic.twitter.com/yDjRCaHvZ0 — SeaBrayden09 (Bills 11-6) Tank szn (@SBrayden09) December 21, 2025

While Jacksonville's offense was the most impressive unit in this game, practically abusing Denver's elite defense, the Jaguars were excellent on the other side of the ball, too. Nix threw for over 350 yards, but he took 47 attempts to get there. The Jags' defense also notched two takeaways, while forcing two turnovers on downs.



Jaguars recover the Broncos fumble 😬 pic.twitter.com/xf4kO5fyZ9 — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) December 21, 2025

Trevor Lawrence vs Bo Nix pic.twitter.com/olfcHE7Glx — Blaiden Kirk (@blaiden) December 21, 2025

Jarrian Jones picks off Nix!



JAXvsDEN on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/F9MjGz2RRZ — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

The game ended on a sour note for football fans everywhere. On one of the last plays of the game, Nix found Pat Bryant on a deep crosser, but Montaric Brown immediately blew up the receiver. The referees ruled it a good, clean hit, but Bryant had to be carted off the field.

Man, #Broncos WR Pat Bryant just took a MAJOR hit: pic.twitter.com/rECewRHnqW — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) December 22, 2025

This is the scene as Broncos WR Pat Bryant was taken off on the cart. The broadcast said something about "precautionary" but man, I'll be praying for Pat Bryant.

Scouted his tape heavy coming into last year.

Very talented! May God restore your strength and bless you in recovery pic.twitter.com/gsUkTyGyFd — awthentik (@awthentik) December 22, 2025

Thoughts and prayers out to Pat Bryant, love the game of football but this part of it is never fun. pic.twitter.com/dEZeAMZzjJ — SleeperJaguars (@SleeperJaguars) December 22, 2025

To see all of the most notable social media reactions to each Jaguars game, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.