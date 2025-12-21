Young Defenders Are Shining Bright in Jaguars Final Stretch

It has been exciting to watch the Jacksonville Jaguars defense for much of the season. While they may have had a tough beat in the middle of the year, this unit, coached by defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, has shown to be opportunistic with takeaways, generating pressure at the quarterback, and seeing many contributions on all three levels.

The youth of the Jaguars defense has been a bright spot for much of this recent slate, where the team has won six of their last seven games. Rookies, second and third-year players have been getting their noses dirty when asked, including two defensive backs who continue to make plays despite the return of healthy starters, as head coach Liam Coen observed on Friday.

Young players continue to shine

Cornerback Jarrian Jones and safety Antonio Johnson have been making impacts for much of the second half of the season. These are two second-year and third-year players, respectively, making plays as key rotational figures in the secondary, providing terrific value in the process. Jones has shown to be an effective inside-out defender, while Johnson roams around the second and third levels.

Campanile spoke earlier in the week on Johnson's impact, saying his confidence is high with the higher repetition count. On that note, the installation of Jones and Johnson into the lineup has brought a wave of energy to a defense that may have to make some moves to save themselves some money in the offseason.

When asked about their impact despite the return of key starters such as Jourdan Lewis and Eric Murray, Coen explained that it was a mixture of attributes that have aided in Johnson and Jones' growth as impact players for Jacksonville, including a willingness to play in multiple roles. Those roles, hinted by Campanile, combine of being in the box, nickel, outside corner, and more.

"That's development and depth and competition and guys making the most of some of their opportunities, and you want to continue to foster that growth," Coen explained. "The more roles you can give and provide players to help them stay engaged to use their talents on the field to help us win is great, as many times and as many guys that you can have find roles for that they take pride in, that they want to study and know so that on Sundays when their number's called, they want to go and execute at a high level."

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spits along the sideline in the third quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

