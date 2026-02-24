Where Jaguars' Parker Washington Truly Stood Out in 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars saw Parker Washington take his game to new heights last season -- literally.

Washington started the season as a backup for Liam Coen's squad, but eventually, circumstances landed him a starting role. From then on, he proved to be one of the NFL's best in one key category.

Contested Catch Master

Pro Football Focus recently took a look at the best pass-catchers in the NFL in contested situations, and Washington came in at No. 3 -- behind only Los Angeles Rams superstar Puka Nacua and Arizona

"Washington received just 12 contested targets throughout his two seasons prior to 2025. Then Trevor Lawrence threw him 29 total jump balls this year, unleashing one of the league’s most gifted receivers through contact. Standing at just 5-foot-10, Washington is the smallest player on this list. His reliance on contested catch success may suggest his 2025 form is unsustainable going forward, but for now, we should appreciate how effective Washington was prevailing over coverage defenders this past season," PFF said.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) celebrates his first down pickup during the third quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Washington’s 65.5% win rate was the highest of any player to receive 20-plus contested targets. Due to his shorter frame, Washington typically had to climb the ladder to make his contested grabs. Consequently, he mustered just 12 yards after the catch on 19 total receptions in traffic. Fortunately for Washington, four of those receptions came in the end zone for touchdowns."

Washington might be undersized, but he has rarely played like it. Washington was making highlight-worthy contested catches as early as his rookie season, and it has always been clear the Jaguars have a real-deal weapon in their grasp with his talent.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) celebrates his touchdown during the fourth quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think beyond that you saw even in [WR] Parker Washington, his play, being able to take steps with opportunities. That was showing itself throughout the course of the offseason program and training camp. Training camp didn't lie to us this time around," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said last month about Washington.

"Sometimes those are things that you question. Hey, is this a real reflection of what we'll see come regular season? With Parker Washington, that was no fraudulent exposure. That was an accurate interpretation. When his opp [opportunity] presented itself, he certainly stepped up and helped our cause."

Thanks to his elite showing in this aspect and others, Washington is now set to take on the biggest role of his entire career during the 2026 season.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.