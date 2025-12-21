Power Ranking the Jaguars Potential Playoff Matchups

At 10-4, anything is possible for the Jacksonville Jaguars. That's both a good and a bad thing. While Jacksonville could theoretically climb as high as the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win over the Denver Broncos in Week 16 and a few lucky breaks on its side, the Jaguars could technically still miss the playoffs altogether, too.

Thankfully, that's not very likely. After Denver, the Jaguars wrap up their season with two favorable matchups with the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans.

12 wins will be enough for a Wild Card spot, no matter what, but Jacksonville's chances to lock up the division and climb the standings likely hinge on whether it can run the table. Going into Week 16, there are a lot of potential playoff opponents for the Jaguars in the first round.

Jaguars' potential playoff opponents ranked



8. Indianapolis Colts



Despite riding a four-game losing streak and losing starter Daniel Jones for the season, the Indianapolis Colts are technically still in the running for a postseason bid. However, due to their quarterback situation, along with the loss of cornerback Sauce Gardner, they're by far the worst team left in contention in the AFC. The Jacksonville Jaguars already destroyed the Colts once this season, and that was with Jones playing a quarter. They should be rooting for a rematch with Indy in the playoffs.



7. Los Angeles Chargers



This might seem like a bold take, but the Los Angeles Chargers are another team that the Jaguars have already whooped this year. Plus, LA always seems to have trouble playing Jacksonville, especially on the road. Beyond the existing history between the Jags and the Bolts, this team also matches up well against the Chargers. The Jaguars' pass rush can take advantage of LA's ransacked offensive line, while their ground game can feast on their shaky run defense.



6. Pittsburgh Steelers



On paper, the Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the weakest teams in the AFC playoff picture. There are a few aspects of this team that could give Jacksonville trouble, though, such as Aaron Rodgers' experience versus zone defenses, the Steelers' jumbo personnel, and Head Coach Mike Tomlin's savvy. Still, Pittsburgh's lack of speed on defense and Rodgers' inability to extend plays should make Jacksonville decently favored.



5. Baltimore Ravens



No one should really ever want to play Lamar Jackson and Head Coach John Harbaugh in the playoffs, despite their track record, but the Baltimore Ravens are full of exploitable holes this season. Jacksonville should be able to keep Derrick Henry and the run game in check, while Trevor Lawrence exposes the middling opposing pass rush on the other side of the ball. The Ravens still have plenty of playmakers, like Jackson, Henry, Kyle Hamilton, and Roquan Smith, who make them a fearsome matchup.



4. New England Patriots



Like the Jaguars, the New England Patriots are having a commendable breakout season. However, the Pats are unproven against staunch competition, boasting one of the weakest schedules the NFL has seen since the 1990s. Drake Maye is a deserved MVP candidate this year, but New England's offense doesn't have much to write home about outside of the quarterback. Their defense is solid, but not elite, and the pass rush is especially questionable.



3. Buffalo Bills



This might be the most shocking ranking on the list, considering the success that the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen have had in the playoffs. They're second in the league in postseason wins behind only Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs since Allen hit his prime. However, this is the weakest roster the Bills have had in a long time. Their weapons outside of James Cook are harmless, and their defense might be the worst in the entire playoff field.



2. Houston Texans



The Houston Texans are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now, and no one should be looking forward to a matchup with Danielle Hunter, Will Anderson Jr., and the rest of that defense in a postseason setting. C.J. Stroud and the offense are finding their rhythm, too. The only reasons they're not the worst matchup for the Jaguars this year are the fact that Jacksonville already got them once, their offensive line is still extremely shaky, and their rushing attack is practically non-existent.



1. Denver Broncos



The Denver Broncos probably have the most complete roster in the AFC this season, especially if Bo Nix continues to play the way he has lately. The defense is absolutely elite at all three levels, the offensive weapons are respectable, and the offensive line is among the best in the league. Their only weaknesses are Nix's inconsistency, his lack of experience, and their faltering ground game without J.K. Dobbins. This Week 16 clash between the Jaguars and Broncos should reveal a lot about the AFC playoff landscape.

