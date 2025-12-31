Power Rankings Round Up Has Jaguars as NFL's Elite

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been undefeated since early November. They've spent the bulk of that time proving that they can string together blowout wins, both against inferior opponents and versus potential playoff matchups. Their rapid ascension in the standings was accompanied by the belated respect from notable power rankings that this team didn't want.



Even if it was well overdue, the Jags soared into the NFL's upper echelon anyway. Then, in Week 17's narrow 23-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts, they proved that they can overcome adversity and find a way to survive even when things aren't going perfectly for them.



Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is brought down by Jacksonville Jaguars defenders Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars are peaking at the perfect time



With their victory over the Indianapolis Colts, the Jacksonville Jaguars moved to 12-4 on the season. They staved off the Houston Texans once again, putting themselves in control of their own destiny for the AFC South crown. A win over the Tennessee Titans in the finale will lock up the division and ensure that the Jags get to host a playoff game this year.



It's not just the AFC South that's at stake in Week 18. Moving to 13-4 would allow them to go into the postseason riding a seven-game win streak and give them an outside shot at climbing into the No. 1 seed and earning a first-round bye. With so much on the line, Jacksonville should take care of business against the lowly 3-13 Titans and cement its spot in the league's pantheon this season.



Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) greets Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Jaguars Power Rankings after Week 17



CBS Sports: 3, Last: 3



NFL.com: 3, Last: 5



ESPN: 6, Last: 5



Yahoo Sports: 6, Last: 8



The Jaguars handing the Colts their sixth-straight loss with 44-year-old grandpa Philip Rivers at quarterback normally wouldn't be very impressive. However, Jacksonville overcame two red zone turnovers and two kickoff returns from Ashton Dulin past the 50-yard line to escape with a 23-17 victory on the road. The Jags of old would have yielded that one, and this team needed to show that it could withstand a punch in the mouth. Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab was impressed:



"The Jaguars weren’t just going to walk to an AFC South title, and they were in trouble when the Colts took a 17-14 lead in the third quarter. But this Jaguars team is ascending for a reason. The defense pitched a fourth-quarter shutout and the Jags came back to win. Now all they need is a home win over the Titans in Week 18 to go 13-4 and clinch a division title. What a first season for head coach Liam Coen. And there’s no reason the Jaguars can’t make a deep playoff run. They’re playing as well as anyone."

