Liam Coen Details Jaguars' Biggest Areas of Needed Improvement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Even though the Jacksonville Jaguars reached new heights in 2025, there is no question the franchise can be even better moving forward.

Head coach Liam Coen hit all the right buttons in his first year as head coach, leading the Jaguars to a 13-4 record and an AFC South title. But that doesn't mean the Jaguars can't find avenues to improve this offseason as they hope to take their new heights to a different realm entirely.

But where exactly does Coen want to see the Jaguars get better this offseason? Speaking from San Francisco, Coen detailed a few key areas.

What the Jaguars Need

Speaking to CBS Sports' Pete Prisco during Super Bowl week, Coen addressed the areas he wants to see the Jaguars improve on offense and defense.

"I think specifically on offense, being able to be balanced throughout the entire season. I think. At, you know, beginning of the season, our run game really kind of helped us win a lot of those football games as the season went on," Coen said.

"Our pass game really kind of took off and to be in this game on Sunday, you need both. You need them both, and you need to fire on all cylinders in the playoffs, right? You got to play your best football in the playoffs. And we didn't happen to play our best football against the Bills."

Coen is right. The Jaguars' offense was a tale of two seasons, and it still remains to be seen just how good his offense can look when the running game and Trevor Lawrence are both getting hot at the same time. The running game got the Jaguars to their 5-3 mark to start the season, and then the passing game helped the Jaguars end the year on an eight-game winning streak.

For weeks up until the Bills' Wild Card game, though, the run game went stagnant. And then once it took off again against Buffalo, the passing game took a step back in terms of execution. Now, the Jaguars will have to find a way to ensure the offense is never being pulled too far in one direction over the other.

As for the defense, Coen's answer will be music to the ears of fans who want to see more investments made up front.

"So and then defensively, you know, we've got to continue to limit the explosives in the air in the past game, on third down especially, and continue to find ways to affect the impact the quarterback in the pass rush. So those are some of the areas we are looking to improve," Coen said.

