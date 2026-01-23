Why Jaguars' Devin Lloyd Will Get Paid Handsomely This Offseason

When the Jacksonville Jaguars spent their 27th-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Utah Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd, they envisioned a new captain in the middle of their defense, one who could shut down opposing ground games, fly to the ball, and be a defensive disrupter and playmaker at multiple levels. That vision materialized for them this past season.



Unfortunately, it took General Manager James Gladstone and the team declining to pick up Lloyd's fifth-year option before he had his breakout campaign. Now, he's set to enter free agency after putting together a tremendous performance. One thing's for certain: Lloyd is about to get paid. Whether or not it's in Jacksonville is another question.



Devin Lloyd made his money



Earlier this season, Pittsburgh Steelers EDGE T.J. Watt suffered a horrific injury when a routine dry-needling procedure caused his lung to collapse. He underwent successful surgery to repair the ailment and was miraculously able to suit up for the Steelers' final two games of the year, including in their Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans.



Watt's toughness can never be questioned after he made himself available for his team facing elimination for two straight weeks, but he and the team don't want to risk any further issues. As such, he's been ruled out for the Pro Bowl in San Francisco.



Jaguars Devin Lloyd set to replace TJ Watt in the Pro Bowl Games



On the bright side, a very deserving Devin Lloyd was named as Watt's replacement, giving the Jacksonville Jaguars their second nod this season alongside long snapper Ross Matiscik.

It was fulfilling for the Duval faithful to see Lloyd's efforts rewarded with the prestigious honor, but it won't be the only prize for his incredible campaign. NFL.com's Marc Ross dubbed the Jaguars middle linebacker as one of the 11 free agents most deserving of a huge payday this offseason:

"He had three solid — but not great — seasons prior to Jacksonville declining his fifth-year option last offseason. In 2025, everything came together for Lloyd under Anthony Campanile, and he earned a second-team All-Pro nod as a result.

The former first-round pick logged a career-high five interceptions, including the jaw-dropping, 99-yard pick-six of Patrick Mahomes early in the season. It was great to see Lloyd finally live up to the lofty expectations he had coming out of the 2022 draft as a force in the run game and in coverage."

