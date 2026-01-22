Why Losing Montaric Brown Wouldn't Be as Devastating for Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars accomplished a lot of great things in the 2025 NFL season. They won 13 games, reclaimed the AFC South division, and made their way back into the postseason. Liam Coen and the new regime's first year proved to be a resounding success.

While the new braintrust brought in a lot of additional pieces through the draft and free agency to help get the Jaguars over the hump, their development of the in-house pieces was even more instrumental to the success of this past season. Most of the key players for Jacksonville's return to the playoffs this year were holdovers from the bygone era.

Jarrian Jones will ease the pain of losing Montaric Brown

Liam Coen and the new Jacksonville Jaguars' sideline brought out the best in a lot of the players they inherited. Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Jr., Parker Washington, Brenton Strange, Devin Lloyd, etc. — the list of talent that had career years in their first season under Coen goes on and on. One of the most notable breakouts for the Jaguars in 2025 belonged to cornerback Montaric Brown.

Amid a flurry of injuries to the secondary, Brown stepped up in a big way. He became a full-time starter after Week 5, when Jacksonville traded away Tyson Campbell to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Greg Newsome II and some better draft positioning. However, it was Brown who emerged as the new star in the Jaguars' defensive backline.

In over 500 coverage snaps this season, he allowed just 34 receptions on 63 targets for 360 yards and three touchdowns, with nine pass breakups and two interceptions, earning a top-12 grade from Pro Football Focus among cornerbacks. He also probably got himself paid.

Brown is a free agent this offseason. Between his performance and the Jaguars' limited cap space, the team might not be able to afford to bring him back. That'll hurt, but it'll be nice for the fanbase to see a former seventh-round pick earn significant money on the open market.

Why yes, I’d like to see #Jaguars CB22 Jarrian Jones on the field a hefty amount. Why do ask? pic.twitter.com/OIuPamkXVP — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 17, 2025

Having Jarrian Jones ready to take the reins will ease the pain, too. With Brown's emergence alongside the presence of Campbell, Newsome II, Jourdan Lewis, and second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr., Jones didn't play as large a role for Jacksonville this season. He did make the most of his opportunities, though.

He played 419 coverage snaps this year and allowed just 37 catches on 60 targets for 359 yards and two scores, while breaking up seven passes and logging three interceptions. He ranked even higher than Brown did in that area for PFF, coming in as the NFL's fifth-best cornerback against the pass. Under contract for two more years, Jones is ready to step up.

