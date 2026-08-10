Where Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence's Focus Is Ahead of Saints Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The preseason is going to look a bit different for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars this week.

Last year, Lawrence and the starting offense got playing time in the first two preseason games before sitting out the finale after one joint practice with the Miami Dolphins. Now, there is a real chance Lawrence doesn't play in the preseason at all as the Jaguars prepare for their first week of joint practices with the New Orleans Saints this week.

So, where is Lawrence's focus ahead of Saints week, and why are the Jaguars making the shift?

Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks to coaches and receivers after the Jacksonville Jaguars 10th day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, August 9, 2026.[Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lawrence's Focus

Entering a week where the bulk of Lawrence's reps will come on the practice field instead of on Saturday against the Saints, Lawrence is not considering the change in his preseason routine. Instead, he is placing his focus on being where his feet are, and ensuring the Jaguars have a smooth day of practice against the Saints before the two teams kick off the preseason over the weekend.

“Not really. It's never something I focus on too much. Obviously, if you do play, you want to play well, so you put everything into it so you can go out there and play good, clean football," Lawrence said after Sunday's practice.

"And it's good practice for us, but to me, it's just taking it one day at a time. Like we got practice still on Tuesday here, and then we're going to go do joint practice and just trying to treat all those like game reps and get all these valuable reps that are good opportunities for us to learn and grow. And then when the game comes, if I play, then I'll go and do my best there too. But I try not to focus on it too much. It's not something that takes up too much space in my brain.”

Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and Jacksonville Jaguars Cornerback/Wide Receiver Travis Hunter talk about a pass play during the Jacksonville Jaguars 10th day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, August 9, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In short, Lawrence is not making too big of a deal out of what a new preseason will look like. Lawerence has gotten preseason reps in every other season of his career, but the Jaguars are switching things up this year in hopes of avoiding any serious preseason injuries. That might mean less true live reps for Lawrence, but it does not mean the Jaguars' offense can't grow this week against the Saints.

Lawrence will still get the lion's share of reps when the Jaguars and Saints hold their joint practice later this week, giving the Jaguars a chance to see how their offense and passing game stack up against an opposing defense that their offense does not practice against every single day of camp. It will be a different atmosphere than the preseason, but it will be a valuable perspective after the way the Jaguars' own defense has attacked the Jaguars' offense.

Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) buckles up his helmet during the Jacksonville Jaguars eighth day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Friday, August 7, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Our defense honestly has given us some really good looks. They've added some stuff since last year that they're playing coverage a little bit differently, and then they're showing some things and then they're bluffing out. And so, they're challenging us, which is really good for us," Lawrence said.