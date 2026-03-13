The Hidden Risk the Jaguars Signing Chris Rodriguez Jr. Creates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When it comes to the Jacksonville Jaguars' lone free agency signing, there is a lot to like.

The Jaguars gave former Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. a two-year deal this week to help the running back room take shape alongside second-year running backs Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr.

Jul 28, 2023; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (23) walks to the fields on day three of Commanders training camp at OrthoVirginia Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

While the addition of Rodriguez brings plenty of positives, there has to be some risk assessed with each move. So, what is the hidden risk the Jaguars are fighting against when it comes to this addition?

Hidden Risk

When looking at the structure of the Jaguars' running back room, it looks like they are inching closer and closer to a true three-man running back by committee approach. This means shying away further from last year's running back usage, which saw three running backs play meaningful roles but one standout as the clear RB1.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone looks on from the sideline against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

To not have a No. 1 running back is certainly fine. The Jaguars had one last year, and the running game was hardly efficient.

But the Jaguars did have an internal option for the No. 1 running back role in Bhayshul Tuten who, if he hits his ceiling, has the profile to be a top-12 or so running back in the NFL. Tuten will still see an expanded role, but Rodriguez will also eat into the snap count and touches one way or another.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"I know for us it's really exciting because Bhayshul was in a spot obviously where he didn't receive the bulk of the carries, but certainly had his moments to shine throughout the course of the year and showcase a good chunk of what he has to offer," Gladstone said on Thursday.

"And outside of just Bhayshul, you’ve got LeQuint [RB LeQuint Allen Jr.], who carved out a very clear role and contribution to the football team, bringing in Chris and you’ve got a nice little trio alongside [RB] DeeJay Dallas and [RB] Ja’Quinden Jackson. So, it's a really good crew that we feel confident in at this stage."

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Lequint Allen Jr. (36) celebrates a first down pickup during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19.` | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the Jaguars to have a three-headed running back room is hardly a negative, but the Jaguars did have a chance to find out if Tuten was a true No. 1. Now, it appears they are looking to attack the position in a different way.

"Look forward seeing how things unfold throughout the course of the spring and allowing our coaches to get hands on with Chris and see how that all takes shape," Gladstone said.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"But as it stands, it's a fairly well-rounded, complementary group and we're excited about it.”