The Hidden Risk the Jaguars Signing Chris Rodriguez Jr. Creates
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When it comes to the Jacksonville Jaguars' lone free agency signing, there is a lot to like.
The Jaguars gave former Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. a two-year deal this week to help the running back room take shape alongside second-year running backs Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr.
While the addition of Rodriguez brings plenty of positives, there has to be some risk assessed with each move. So, what is the hidden risk the Jaguars are fighting against when it comes to this addition?
Hidden Risk
When looking at the structure of the Jaguars' running back room, it looks like they are inching closer and closer to a true three-man running back by committee approach. This means shying away further from last year's running back usage, which saw three running backs play meaningful roles but one standout as the clear RB1.
To not have a No. 1 running back is certainly fine. The Jaguars had one last year, and the running game was hardly efficient.
But the Jaguars did have an internal option for the No. 1 running back role in Bhayshul Tuten who, if he hits his ceiling, has the profile to be a top-12 or so running back in the NFL. Tuten will still see an expanded role, but Rodriguez will also eat into the snap count and touches one way or another.
"I know for us it's really exciting because Bhayshul was in a spot obviously where he didn't receive the bulk of the carries, but certainly had his moments to shine throughout the course of the year and showcase a good chunk of what he has to offer," Gladstone said on Thursday.
"And outside of just Bhayshul, you’ve got LeQuint [RB LeQuint Allen Jr.], who carved out a very clear role and contribution to the football team, bringing in Chris and you’ve got a nice little trio alongside [RB] DeeJay Dallas and [RB] Ja’Quinden Jackson. So, it's a really good crew that we feel confident in at this stage."
For the Jaguars to have a three-headed running back room is hardly a negative, but the Jaguars did have a chance to find out if Tuten was a true No. 1. Now, it appears they are looking to attack the position in a different way.
"Look forward seeing how things unfold throughout the course of the spring and allowing our coaches to get hands on with Chris and see how that all takes shape," Gladstone said.
"But as it stands, it's a fairly well-rounded, complementary group and we're excited about it.”
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley