Ranking the Jaguars' 10 Best Performers From 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up a stunningly impressive 2025 season a few weeks ago, and it is now time to look back and reflect at the high points.

To do so, we rank the 10 best Jaguars of the 2025 season. It is important to note this is not ranking the 10 best players on the team moving forward, but is instead a look at solely 2025.

Honorable mention: TE Brenton Strange, ILB Foyesade Oluokun, CB Jarrian Jones, CB Montaric Brown, DE Travon Walker

No. 10: Arik Armstead

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91)

This one was a close call between all players mentioned above, but the nod goes to Arik Armstead . A hand injury during the second half of the season slowed down his production, but it is jarring just how much of the Jaguars' interior pass-rush production came from him.

No. 9: Anton Harrison

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77)

After a stellar rookie season in 2023, Anton Harrison's production took a clear step back in 2024. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen didn't take long to challenge Harrison to meet his potential and the Jaguars' former first-rounder responded in a big way. He was much improved as a pass-protector, but where he really shined was in space in the running game.

No. 8: Antonio Johnson

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26)

Antonio Johnson did not even enter training camp as one of the top four players at the position in many people's minds. Training camp featured the likes of Eric Murray, Darnell Savage, Andrew Wingard, and Caleb Ransaw, but it is Johnson who stood out the most when given a prominent role. He could be an early extension candidate.

No. 7: Jakobi Meyers

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3)

Jakobi Meyers was only with the Jaguars for half a season, but his impact was so profound that it felt like much more than that. Meyers completely changed the trajectory of the passing game, giving Trevor Lawrence and Liam Coen a reliable threat in the red-zone and in the middle of the field, unlocking the final piece of the unit.

No. 6: Parker Washington

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11)

The Jaguars' offense took off in the second half of the season for a few reasons. One of the major ones is Parker Washington, who has always been a big-play machine for the Jaguars but who shined when finally given a full-time role. Washington was so good in 2025 that the Jaguars can't afford to not start him moving forward, meaning he could legitimately be the reason Travis Hunter sees more snaps on defense.

No. 5: Cole Van Lanen

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cole van Lanen (70)

Cole Van Lanen played every position but center last year and let's be honest -- chances are he could have played that too. Van Lanen went from swing tackle to franchise left tackle over night and earned a big contract extension before the offseason even began, a sign of his value and of the Jaguars' faith in him.

No. 4: Travis Etienne

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1)

Travis Etienne is another, but not the last, example of a player having a career season under this regime. Etienne was the heart of the offense during their 5-3 start and managed to still make an impact once the Jaguars shifted to a pass-heavy approach. He looked the best he ever has as a receiver and answered a lot of questions in a contract year.

No. 3: Devin Lloyd

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0)

Maybe no Jaguars player showed up in big moments like Devin Lloyd did in 2025. Lloyd had the best year of his career by far, recording five interceptions and making a significant impact as a blitzer in a scheme that seemed to unlock his potential. Lloyd was named a Pro Bowl alternate and a second-team All-Pro as a result of his efforts, and his season will be long-remembered regardless of if he re-signs in Jacksonville.

No. 2: Josh Hines-Allen

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41)

If you look at every stat but sack numbers, then Josh Hines-Allen had a Defensive Player of the Year candidacy type of season. He still led the Jaguars in sacks and has proven to be the true blue-chipper of the defense year in and year out, and 2025 proved to be no different. He made massive plays in some of the biggest wins, and was a big chess piece for Anthony Campanile.

No. 1: Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16)

This one is tough because, truthfully, Josh Hines-Allen was the Jaguars' most consistent player from Week 1 through the final game of the year. Lawrence was an MVP candidate for a reason, though; he provided arguably the best stretch of quarterback play the franchise has ever seen, marking the difference between a year where he goes off and the Jaguars win 13 games, and a year in which he doesn't, and the Jaguars win nine like in 2023.

