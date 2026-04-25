1 Jaguars Veteran's Role Is In Big Trouble After Nate Boerkircher Pick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Well, the Jacksonville Jaguars took their tight end.

It has been no secret that the Jaguars were prepared to take a tight end early in the 2026 NFL Draft, and they did just that with their first pick after taking Texas A&M's Nate Boerkircher with the No. 56 pick.

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) runs a route during the second half against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

So with the pick of Boerkircher, which veteran's job now looks not-so-safe? We break it down below.

Jaguars Veteran in Trouble

Simply put, there is one tight end whose spot has been in trouble all offseason: Hunter Long. Signed in free agency last year, Long was a non-factor down the stretch for the Jaguars as they leaned more so on Quintin Morris as their top backup tight end. Once they re-signed Morris to a one-year deal this offseason, it seemed as if the Jaguars had made it clear what their direction would be at tight end.

Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Long was signed to a two-year deal last year alongside fellow veteran tight end Johnny Mundt, who the Jaguars released in March. Brenton Strange was always going to be the Jaguars' focal point at tight end, but it became clear last year that the Jaguars simply wanted and needed more out of the room -- especially as Morris saw his snaps increase.

Simply put, Boerkircher gives the Jaguars a cheaper option as a blocking tight end. He provides many of the same things Long does, but does so at a lower price. When it comes to building a roster and balancing cap space, these are the kind of moves that teams make to give themselves edges, no matter how small the edge might be.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) lines up during the first half against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Had the Jaguars selected a pass-catching tight end who was less of an in-line and special teams option, then Long's place on the depth chart would not be so shaky. But with the Jaguars taking a player who can many, if not all, if the things that Hunter does for Liam Coen's offense, then it is tough to say that his days are not numbered.

The Jaguars might carry four tight ends as they look to play with more 12 and 13 personnel. Last year, they entered the season with only three and were one of the league leaders in 11 personnel. Shifting to more of a focus at the tight end position might give Long a chance to stick on the roster, but his odds of being on the active game day roster seem slim to none.

Aug 30, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) pregame against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Long didn't do anything wrong for the Jaguars last season, but this was a spot they were always going to look to upgrade. The Jaguars made their intentions clear on tight end earlier this offseason, and this pick only confirms that.

Now, Long will have to enter training camp fighting for a spot on the roster. And that is if the Jaguars do not select another tight end at any point in the draft. With 10 more picks on the docket, then that certainly could be in the cards at some point.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) celebrates a first down against the Miami Hurricanes during first quarter of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images