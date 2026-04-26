3 Jaguars Who May Have Just Lost Their Jobs After the Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars left the 2026 NFL Draft with 10 new rookies, and that means there are 10 spots on the roster that now are, at the least, up for grabs.

With rookies added to a number of key positions up and down the depth chart, this means there are some veterans on the Jaguars' roster who might be in trouble. We break down three below who may no longer have a spot on the 53-man roster.

TE Hunter Long

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Hunter Long (84) catches a touchdown pass as San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Junior Bergen (86) defends during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

It feels safe to say right now the Jaguars are primed to bring four tight ends into the season. Brenton Strange will lead the room, Quintin Morris should provide depth after he re-signed, and then there is the case of the Jaguars' two rookie tight ends. After not drafting a tight end last year, the Jaguars selected two this year in Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol , two players who have very different skill sets.

That makes Hunter Long the odd man out a year after he signed a two-year deal with the Jaguars. Considering how the Jaguars operated this week, it feels safet to say they were not big fans of their tight end room from a year ago. Long looks like he is on the outside looking in when it comes to making the roster.

OL Chuma Edoga

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (55) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With the selection of Oregon guard Emmanuel Pregnon in the third round on Friday, the Jaguars sent a clear message to the rest of their offensive line that jobs are going to have to be earned in training camp, not given. Pregnon very well could push for a starting job as a rookie, but it seems like the most likely person he bumps out is Chuma Edoga.

With the Jaguars returning every offensive lineman from last year's roster, Edoga's spot as one of their final depth linemen is now up in the air. Pregnon is a lock for the roster, and Edoga has less of a case to stick on the roster than Jonah Monheim and Wyatt Milum do. Edoga is a solid backup, but the Jagiars need the roster spot.

IDL Matt Dickerson

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Matt Dickerson (93) celebrates after a play against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

I should preface by saying that I do believe Matt Dickerson will still be on the Jaguars' roster, but the addition of Albert Regis and the trade for Ruke Orhorhoro have certainly made it tougher to find snaps along the interior of the defensive line. Dickerson plays a different role than Regis, but it is clear the Jaguars will want their rookie on the field.

Dickerson brought the Jaguars some valuable snaps down the stretch last season, but it seems like the role of active and rangy defensive tackle is going to be held down by Regis first and foremost moving into the future.